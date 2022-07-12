Anesthetist arrested indicted for rape of vulnerable; understand the crime – National

Anesthetist doctor was indicted for rape of a vulnerable by the Civil Police of RJ (photo: Reproduction/Social networks) The Civil Police of Rio de Janeiro indicted Giovanni Quintella Bezerra, 32, for rape of a vulnerable person. He is accused of having raped a pregnant woman at the time of the cesarean at the Hospital da Mulher de São João de Meriti, in the Metropolitan Region of Rio.

The penalty for the crime ranges from 8 to 15 years in prison, according to the Penal Code.

The rape crime was filmed by the nurses, who were in the delivery room at the time along with other professionals and assistants. The video that the police had access to shows the man putting his penis in the patient’s mouth, who was sedated, while the cesarean was taking place.

A custody hearing to define whether the anesthesiologist’s arrest becomes preventive arrest takes place this Tuesday afternoon (7/12).

What is Vulnerable Rape?

Hospital nurses, suspicious of the excessive sedative used by the doctor and his behavior too close to the patients’ faces in two previous surgeries, decided to record a video of the action as evidence of the crime of rape.

The case is configured as rape of a vulnerable person, an aggravating factor of the crime of rape. Any lewd act that involves minors under 14 years of age, people with a mental illness or a person who cannot resist the act constitutes rape of a vulnerable person.

While the crime of rape has a penalty of 6 to 10 years, the penalty in case of conviction of rape of a vulnerable person increases to between 8 and 15 years.

“In the case of the pregnant woman, based on information published by the media, and if it is proven that the anesthesiologist actually took advantage of the patient’s condition, of being doped, the medication prevented her from offering resistance. Therefore, the conduct will fall under the heading of rape of a vulnerable person, and not common rape”, explains lawyer specializing in women’s rights, Caroline Carvalhais.

Girls are the main victims

Lawyer says that it is not necessary to present evidence to make a rape complaint to the police (photo: Disclosure) According to the 2021 Brazilian Public Security Yearbook, 75.5% of reports of the crime of sexual violence were classified as rape of a vulnerable person in Brazil. Of this number, 61.3% of victims are under 13 years of age.

Furthermore, more than 88% of rape victims in the country are women of different age groups, while male victims are mostly children.

how to report

The lawyer explains that, in order to make a report of rape of a vulnerable person, it is not necessary to present evidence to the police. “All you have to do is look for a police authority and report the facts, and the police will launch an inquiry to investigate the facts and produce evidence. The more evidence, the greater the likelihood that the aggressor will be punished, but they are not mandatory for reporting”, says Caroline.

“It is important that the victim tries to report the case as soon as possible, so that a more conclusive medical examination can be carried out, and that he also inform witnesses, if any. It is also recommended to look for a police station specialized in sexual crimes, if there is one in the city”, guides the lawyer.