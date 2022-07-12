Anitta declares vote for Lula, and PT replies: ‘Let’s get Brazil involved together’ – 07/11/2022 – Mônica Bergamo

Former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) reacted to singer Anitta’s support for her pre-candidacy, made public this Monday (11). “Let’s get Brazil involved together!”, said the former president on social media.

The PT’s response, shared a few minutes after Anitta’s statement of support, refers to “Envolver”, a hit by the carioca that became the most listened to Spotify song in the world.

“I’m not a PT member and I never have been. But this year I’m with Lula and anyone who wants my help to make him rock here on the internet, TikTok, Twitter, Instagram just ask me that being within my reach and not being against electoral law I will do it” , wrote Anitta on social media.

“From this moment on I am Lulalá [no] first round. And I will fight for a novelty in Brazilian presidential politics in the next elections”, he added.

The singer had not declared a vote for any other pre-candidate until then. In recent times, however, she has spoken more often about resuming the country’s official symbols amid her intense campaign against President Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

Last month, during an appearance on French TV’s highest-rated talk show, Quotidien, she said that the president “does not represent Brazilians.”

The declaration of support for Lula comes after a PT treasurer was murdered by a Bolsonarista during his birthday party in Foz do Iguaçu, on Saturday (9). The decoration of the event had the Workers’ Party as its theme.

Anitta cited the case, recalling that she had said she would not support the former president in 2022 “for wanting something new and different”, but that the “extremely undemocratic” bet of Jair Bolsonaro’s followers leaves no other choice.

“If there weren’t a death involved in this case of Lula’s supporter who was attacked by a bolsonarista, I would say that the stupidity of these people is funny. But no. It’s terrifying”, wrote the singer.

Murdered by a Bolsonarista, PT militant Marcelo Arruda was buried this Monday (11) to applause and calls for an end to hatred.

Marcelo was killed by criminal police officer Jorge Guaranho last Saturday (9), after he invaded his 50th birthday party that had the PT as its theme. The shooter was also shot and is hospitalized in serious condition – he had his preventive detention ordered by the court.

According to reports to the police, Guaranho passed by car in front of the ballroom saying “this is Bolsonaro” and “Lula thief”, in addition to cursing. He left after a quick argument and said he would return.

According to the witnesses, Arruda then went to his car and took a gun to defend himself.

Guaranho actually returned, invaded the ballroom and shot Arruda. The PT, already wounded on the ground, also shot the Bolsonarista. A security camera recorded the crime.