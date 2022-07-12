Anitta is stuffed with medicine when she discovers the disease: “My life will end

Anitta talks about her illness in Fantástico and reports of suffering are exposed

The singer anita, at 29, is enjoying the best moment of his career with international visibility, but not the best moments in his intimate life. A few weeks ago, her father was diagnosed with cancer and underwent surgery, in addition to contracting Covid-19.

Right now, anita, after having masterfully overcome the health problems of his father, the “painitto”, now faces an intimate disease of his own, endometriosis. The powerful has already reported that she felt severe pain during her period and after having sex for years.

Much has been said about cleaning the region and intimate care, however, anita managed to get an accurate diagnosis of the disease that bothers her so much for years on end and everything will be resolved like a surgery and a month’s rest. Despite being a barrier she will face, she is happy as hell knowing that she has discovered the problem and will eradicate it.

In an exclusive interview with journalist Felipe Santana on Globo’s “Fantástico”, this past Sunday, July 10, anita commented on the endometriosis discovered and revealed all the ways he tried to stop the strong pain in the intimate region.

“I have already taken antibiotics for six months without stopping. I did everything that people said. Today is a pain that feels like my life is going to end. It’s horrible! You don’t want anything,” he explained. anita about your illness, the symptoms and the treatments you have tried.

anita also decided to protest during the report, since the blame for pain is always placed on women. “They say that a woman has to go through this every month [menstruação e dores]that you have no hygiene [após o sexo]. It’s always our fault,” the powerful woman opened wide.

PUBLIC UTILITY

anita explained why he decided to make his illness public, with the intention of warning women about the pain they suffer and the search for a cure, after all, it was not something normal. “If I can somehow reach women who are in the same situation as me or at the beginning. After I spoke, a lot of people came to talk to me. My wish was just to bring an improvement in general so that things change”, concluded the singer on the subject.