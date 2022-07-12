Anitta plays over the weekend in Italy

Anitta during a presentation in June 2022 in Los Angeles (Photo: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

anita was one of the guests at the Dolce & Gabbana fashion show in Syracuse, Sicily, and ended up going through an unusual situation during one of the brand’s parties. The night’s DJ played the hit “Envolver”, and invited Anitta to go on stage and give a special performance.

Without planning, the singer had to turn around, but she did well singing the song into the microphone and improvising the official choreography of the song. The moment quickly went viral on social media, with the public praising the singer’s disposition.

In addition to playing in the parties promoted by the brand, Anitta took advantage of the heat of the European summer to parade in her stories a series of swimsuits and looks with transparency. The singer also showed that the fun included several boat trips through paradisiacal regions of Italy.

Anitta was tied up by the public at the event, but she also took several photos with celebrities at the time. One of them was actress Lupita Nyong’o, who won an Oscar in 2014 for “Twelve Years a Slave”. In the ballads, the singer was seen alongside celebrities such as Mariah Carey, Sharon Stone and Domenico Dolce.

In addition, she showed off the looks chosen to attend the two nights of the brand’s fashion shows. She wore a black dress, completely transparent, without covering her breasts.