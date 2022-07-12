Anitta repudiates attack that killed PT treasurer and declares vote for Lula | Song

Marcelo Arruda was celebrating his birthday on Saturday night (9), when he was shot by Jorge Guaranho, who on social media identifies himself as a supporter of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

The singer made a series of posts on the subject on Twitter on Monday afternoon.

“If there weren’t a death involved in this case of the Lula supporter who was attacked by a bolsonarista, I would say that the stupidity of these people is funny. But no. It’s terrifying,” she wrote.

“Well, well. I had said here on the networks that I would not support Lula in the elections because I want something new and different so that Brazil can experience a middle ground between the ideals of the population on both sides and really be able to try something different from what we already had. in the past”.

“But the EXTREMELY aggressive and anti-democratic bet (sic) of these people leaves me no other option.

“From this moment on, I am Lulalá in the first round. And I will fight for a novelty in Brazilian presidential policy in the next elections”, he continued.

At the end of June, Anitta stated that she had not yet decided who she would vote for in this year’s elections.

“My real wish is for Brazil to find a middle ground where the result won’t split the country in half and make people not tolerate each other anymore,” the singer wrote in a tweet on June 28, after a follower asked her she took a stand in favor of the PT candidate.

Following the posts of this Monday (11), the singer still offered her profiles on social networks to “make him pump” on the internet.

“I’m not a PT member and I never have been. But this year I’m with Lula and anyone who wants my help to make him rock here on the Internet, tik tok, Twitter, instagram, just ask me that, being within my reach and not being against electoral law, I will “.

Lula’s profile shared this latest tweet with the message “Let’s get Brazil involved together!”, in reference to Anitta’s hit that became the most listened to song in the world on Spotify.