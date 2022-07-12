Anitta’s chicken coop | the antagonist

× Playback: Instagram

Anitta’s message declaring her vote for Lula was celebrated by PT leaders “like a World Cup goal”according to Folha de S. Paulo.

It’s depressing, but there’s nothing you can do about it.

After declaring her vote, the singer argued that an ex-convict can regenerate in jail and re-enter society.

Two months ago, I published on crusoe my first and last column about Anitta, which I reproduce here:

“Anitta said on Twitter:

‘I had a nightmare out of the blue here and woke up. I wanted to ask my followers something that I’m doing right now. The war is not over yet. It’s just the media that aren’t getting so many clicks anymore, so they’re not talking about it as much as they used to. But we must continue to pray. The power of prayer and of sending positive thoughts and requests to the universe is greater than many realize.’

Of course she wasn’t addressing me, because I’m not her follower. Also, I am a blasphemous beast and I have never prayed: my only positive request is that the Americans and British continue to send bazookas, tanks, helicopters and other weaponry to the Ukrainians – the power of a Brimstone missile is greater than many realize.

But Anitta is right about the clicks. Brazilians, notorious for their chicken inability to focus on a subject for more than six minutes, have already turned the page on the war, and the Brazilian press, which is made up of chickens, has stopped clucking about it.

I, on the other hand, live practically on the outskirts of Kiev, which is why I talk so much about the war. Or justoooo about the war. Unlike Anitta, who had a nightmare and woke up thinking about Bucha, I have become a nightmare for my family and friends, because I talk all the time about Bucha. I make few clicks at dinner, mixing ricotta with rapes and shots in the back of the head, but this is the menu at Mainardi.

I don’t think Anitta is like me. A day after accusing the Brazilian press of having lost interest in the war, in fact, she lost interest in the war and never returned to the subject. Her click focus changed to another:

‘Yesterday I spent hours with Leonardo di Caprio talking about the importance of young people getting their voter registration card.’

The nightmare of spending hours listening to TSE propaganda must have been so scary that Leonardo di Caprio, after waking up, published a message urging young Brazilians to vote. A bad idea, by the way. The best thing to do in October is to run away from the polls.

I’m changing the subject though. What I want to say here, in a less colorful dialect than Anitta’s, and with fewer consonants, is that Vladimir Putin’s war, clicks or no clicks, will determine the future of Brazilians, much more than the presidential race itself. , even though the hens are ignorant of what happens outside the coop. Pass the ricotta, please. Cocorico”

I’m an old hen and I don’t lay eggs anymore, but I doubt Anitta will be able to change a single vote. At most, she’ll duet with Janja, who’s already cackling to appear on the singer’s Tik Tok.

About the presidential race, I repeat what I published two months ago: the best thing to do in October is to avoid the polls.

