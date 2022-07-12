Anitta’s support for Lula reverberates in the international press

The singer, the most popular in Brazil today, has great penetration on social networks, which could be crucial to connect Lula to more distant parts of the electorate.

support the 247

ICL

247 – The support of singer Anitta, perhaps the most popular in Brazil today, to former president Lula (PT) had repercussions in the international press, shows F5, from Folha de S. Paulo.

The Washington Post, from the United States, stated that Anitta surprised everyone by saying that the murder of PT candidate Marcelo Arruda by Bolsonaro terrorist Jorge José Guaranho convinced her to vote for Lula. Through social media, many young people expressed a similar opinion.

>>> PT members compare Anitta’s support to Lula to a World Cup goal

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

The Argentine Diario Hoy also highlighted the artist’s political position, highlighting the influence of Arruda’s murder on her decision. The Mexican 24-hour El Diário Sem Limites published that Anitta is one of the most influential artists in Brazil with 62 million followers on Instagram and 20 million on TikTok.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

On Twitter, Pedro Barciela, a data analyst, showed how Anitta’s support can be crucial to Lula’s victory. The singer has great penetration in social networks and can connect the former president and his positions and proposals to parts of the electorate farthest from him.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

This is no small thing. The myriad of clusters and small groupings that Anitta brings with her is something very, very big. Thinking about a polarized election, this incredible ability to disseminate information, proposals and alternatives can carry enormous weight. pic.twitter.com/4Y2ZTQvbHE — Pedro Barciela (@Pedro_Barciela) July 11, 2022

subscribe to 247, support by pix, subscribe to TV 247in the channel cuts 247 and watch:

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING