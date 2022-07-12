ANS ends coverage limits for four professional categories — Portuguese (Brazil)

In an extraordinary meeting held this Monday, 11/07, the Collegiate Board of the National Supplementary Health Agency (ANS) approved the end of limiting the number of consultations and sessions with psychologists, speech therapists, occupational therapists and physiotherapists. The measure applies to health plan users with any disease or health condition listed by the World Health Organization, such as cerebral palsy, Down syndrome and schizophrenia.

Today’s decision was taken with the aim of promoting equal rights for users of supplementary health and standardizing the format of the procedures currently provided for these professional categories. Thus, the Usage Guidelines (required conditions for certain coverages) for consultations and sessions with psychologists, speech therapists, occupational therapists and physiotherapists were excluded, and the service will now consider the prescription of the assistant physician.

On July 1st, the ANS had already made coverage mandatory for any method or technique indicated by the healthcare professional responsible for the treatment of Pervasive Developmental Disorders (learn more here).

With the change approved today, the end of the limit of consultations and sessions with psychologists, speech therapists, occupational therapists and physiotherapists becomes valid for patients with any diagnosis, according to the indication of the assistant physician.

The new normative resolution will be published in the Federal Official Gazette and will take effect on August 1, 2022.