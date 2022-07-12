ANS ends coverage limits for sessions with psychologists, speech therapists, occupational therapists and physical therapists | Economy

In an extraordinary meeting held on Monday (11), the Board of Directors of the National Supplementary Health Agency (ANS) approved the end of limiting the number of consultations and sessions with psychologists, speech therapists, occupational therapists and physiotherapists.

The measure applies to health plan users with any disease or health condition listed by the World Health Organization, such as cerebral palsy, Down syndrome and schizophrenia.

With the change, the end of the limit of consultations and sessions with psychologists, speech therapists, occupational therapists and physiotherapists becomes valid for patients with any diagnosis, according to the indication of the assistant physician.

According to the ANS, the decision aims to promote equal rights for users of supplementary health and standardize the format of procedures currently ensured for these professional categories.

Thus, the Usage Guidelines (required conditions for certain coverages) for consultations and sessions with psychologists, speech therapists, occupational therapists and physiotherapists were excluded, and the service will now consider the prescription of the assistant physician.

On July 1st, the ANS had already made coverage mandatory for any method or technique indicated by the health professional responsible for the treatment of Pervasive Developmental Disorders, including autism spectrum disorder, Asperger Syndrome and from Rett.