ANS ends the coverage limit in the plans of four professional categories

The Collegiate Board of the National Supplementary Health Agency (ANS) approved, in an extraordinary meeting last Monday (11), the end of limitations on the number of consultations or sessions with physical therapists, occupational therapists, speech therapists and psychologists.

This applies to all health plan users who have a disease or condition determined by the World Health Organization (WHO), which includes, for example, schizophrenia, Down syndrome or cerebral palsy. The end of the session limit begins to apply to patients of any diagnosis, upon indication by the attending physician.

Limit on number of appointments or sessions with physical therapists, occupational therapists, speech therapists and psychologists ends for health plans (Image: seventyfourimages/Envato)

According to the ANS, the purpose of the decision is to promote equal rights to all users of supplementary health, standardizing the format of procedures for these professional categories currently ensured. This implies the exclusion of the Usage Guidelines, that is, the conditions required for some coverages, for all the professionals already mentioned, now considering the medical prescription.

Also on July 1st, the Agency had already instituted mandatory coverage for any method or technique indicated by health professionals responsible for the treatment of Pervasive Developmental Disorders, such as autism spectrum disorder and Asperger’s and ret.

Published by the Official Gazette of the Union, the new resolution takes effect on August 1, 2022.

Source: Ministry of Health