ANS ends the coverage limit in the plans of four professional categories

Jenni Smith 1 hour ago Health Comments Off on ANS ends the coverage limit in the plans of four professional categories 1 Views

The Collegiate Board of the National Supplementary Health Agency (ANS) approved, in an extraordinary meeting last Monday (11), the end of limitations on the number of consultations or sessions with physical therapists, occupational therapists, speech therapists and psychologists.

This applies to all health plan users who have a disease or condition determined by the World Health Organization (WHO), which includes, for example, schizophrenia, Down syndrome or cerebral palsy. The end of the session limit begins to apply to patients of any diagnosis, upon indication by the attending physician.

Limit on number of appointments or sessions with physical therapists, occupational therapists, speech therapists and psychologists ends for health plans (Image: seventyfourimages/Envato)
Limit on number of appointments or sessions with physical therapists, occupational therapists, speech therapists and psychologists ends for health plans (Image: seventyfourimages/Envato)

According to the ANS, the purpose of the decision is to promote equal rights to all users of supplementary health, standardizing the format of procedures for these professional categories currently ensured. This implies the exclusion of the Usage Guidelines, that is, the conditions required for some coverages, for all the professionals already mentioned, now considering the medical prescription.

Also on July 1st, the Agency had already instituted mandatory coverage for any method or technique indicated by health professionals responsible for the treatment of Pervasive Developmental Disorders, such as autism spectrum disorder and Asperger’s and ret.

Published by the Official Gazette of the Union, the new resolution takes effect on August 1, 2022.

Source: Ministry of Health

Did you like this article?

Enter your email address on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.

About Jenni Smith

She's our PC girl, so anything is up to her. She is also responsible for the videos of Play Crazy Game, as well as giving a leg in the news.

Check Also

Manic doctor was recognized on television by other possible victims

July 12, 2022 | 10:05 Manic doctor was recognized on television by other possible victims …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved