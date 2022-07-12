Apple Releases iOS 16 Public Beta; see how to download

Apple released today (11) the first public beta of iOS 16, a system that is under development and will arrive on compatible iPhones in the future. Now available to developers, the beta edition can now be downloaded more easily by end users, in addition to bringing more stability during use.

In addition to releasing iOS 16 in beta to all interested users, the company is also publicly distributing the trial version of other branded systems, such as iPadOS and watchOS. As usual, the final edition of the software will be available by the end of the year on compatible devices.

On cell phones, the new edition of the operating system has great news, including weight improvements for the lock screen, such as new customization options, improved keyboard and Wi-Fi options.

How to download iOS 16 beta?

To download iOS 16 beta, the user just needs to have a device compatible with the system and be within Apple’s testing program. With this, the update will arrive via over-the-air, with the installation occurring automatically.

iOS 16 will arrive on all of Apple’s latest phones, but will leave out popular models like the iPhone 6S, iPhone 7, and the first-generation iPhone SE.

Below is a step-by-step guide on how to install the beta:

1 – Go to beta.apple.com/betaprogram

2 – Click on the “Sign Up” button and register;

3 – Select the option to enroll your device in the test;

4 – Download the configuration file;

5 – In iOS settings, enter device management and activate iOS 16 beta;

6 – With the beta activated, look for updates in the “Software Update” menu