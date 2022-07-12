Aretha Marcos celebrates job opportunity after asking for money on the web – Behavior

Aretha Marcos got a job after asking for money on social media (photo: Reproduction/Instagram)

Aretha Marcos, daughter of singers Vanusa (1947-2020) and Antnio Marcos (1945-1992), got a job after using social media to ask for money and claiming that she had not eaten.

The artist, who was a musical success between 1984 and 2010, used her official Instagram profile at dawn on Monday (11/07) to tell the news.

Aretha shared a photo of an article from Veja magazine about the appeal for financial donations and said that the “media exposure” contributed to the job opportunity.

“What else is a media exposure …. to get what you want? The media needs a show and I … I have 40 years of career”, wrote the actress and singer in the publication’s caption. “I’m already in SP, I already have a job, and… I already have a show, I already have a theater, I already have overflowing happiness! And I already have compensation”, she added.

Last Friday (07/08), the former child star released her current account on the web to receive contributions from artists via Pix who felt sorry for her situation. At the time, she even said that she hadn’t eaten since the day before.

“Could any of the artists who play, defend, protect and benefit from the game that exploits my private life, could at least deposit money for a coffee? I haven’t eaten since yesterday. I’m very grateful to be your toy,” she wrote. in the caption of the post.

Without work since before the pandemic, this is not the first time Aretha Marcos asks for money on social media. At the beginning of last year, she made a virtual crowdfunding to raise R$150,000 to buy a house, but she only managed to get R$5,000. Aretha debuted on TV at the age of six, she participated in children’s specials such as Noah’s Ark, Pirlimpimp and Plunct, Plact, Zuuum.

Check out Aretha’s post below: