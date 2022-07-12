Arrested for throwing feces bomb in Lula’s act goes back after confessing to crime: “There is none”

After admitting having launched a bottle with explosives and feces during the rally of former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) in Cinelândia, in downtown Rio, last Thursday (7), the fisherman André Stefano Dimitriu Alves de Brito went back and now denies what happened.

According to the Civil Police press office, Dimitriu was arrested in the act and while still at the police station, he confessed, informally, that he would have carried out such an act as a form of protest against the ideological polarization that would harm the country’s future.

Nonetheless, José Maria Valle, Dimitriu’s lawyer stated that his client was downtown to see fishing gear and stayed at the rally. “There’s no confession from him, everything was based on the witnesses. He has a wife, he has a child, he has no criminal record. He’s a family man. He was downtown to see fishing gear and stayed on the move. He stuck the stickers to be part of the crowd,” the defense said.

Both on Thursday (7) at the police station, and on Saturday (9) During the custody hearing, André said he threw the bottle, but without political motivation or intention to harm. However, Dimitriu’s lawyer stated that he he just ran close to the police to protect himself and was framed. He is being held in the José Frederico Marques prison in Benfica, Rio de Janeiro.

