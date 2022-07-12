At 43 years old, Juliana Paes bets on very thin thong and leaves her body as a highlight: “Perfect”

Juliana Paes bets on a thong during the holidays and poses showing all her beauty; Look

Stunning at 43, the actress Juliana Paes left fans drooling this Tuesday (12) as he appeared showing off all his good shape in a series of powerful clicks.

She appeared in a very thin bikini that left the golden body that she boasts as the main protagonist. Naturally, with voluminous hair and perfect curves, she rocked social media.

Taking advantage of the sunny afternoon, the muse decided to renew her tan and appeared all smiles, sitting in front of the pool, wearing sunglasses.

“Another day in this enchanted place”, she wrote in the photo caption.

In the comments, fans were shocked by the ex-global’s body. “You’re perfect”said one. “That body is very impressive”, said another. “What a woman, I’m a fanatic”said a third.

Look:

BOLDNESS

the eternal muse Juliana Paes caused a scandal and when sharing the look she used for the recordings of the program cauldron. At the age of 43, Maria Marruá from Pantanal rocked a not-so-discreet microdress.

On her Instagram, the brunette clicked on a piece of pink latex that was beyond daring. Very short, the dress marked the actress’s pestle waist, left the generous neckline on display and even abused when showing the toned legs.