Athletico vs Bahia: see where to watch, lineups, embezzlement and refereeing | Brazil’s Cup

On the first leg, in Salvador, Hurricane beat Tricolor 2-1 at Arena Fonte Nova. Lucas Mugni opened the scoring, but Christian and Pedro Rocha turned the game around in the first half.

Thus, Athletico passes to the quarterfinals with any draw or victory. Bahia need a two-goal triumph to advance straight ahead – a one-goal victory in Bahia takes the match to penalties. No more qualifying goals.

Athletico comes from a 2-1 defeat to Goiás away from home, at the weekend, which broke the 14-game unbeaten streak in the season – there were 10 wins and four draws. In the Copa do Brasil, Hurricane debuted directly in the third phase for being the current South American champion and eliminated Tocantinópolis with victories by 5 to 2 (away) and 4 to 0 (home).

Bahia, on the other hand, maintains a consistent campaign in Serie B; but, despite boasting the 3rd position, it is going through a phase of criticism for its irregular performance in recent games. As an inspiration, Tricolor has the last confrontation between the two teams at the Arena da Baixada, for the Brasileirão 2021. At the time, the Bahian team beat Hurricane 2-0, a necessary score to advance to the stage tonight.

Streaming: Amazon Prime.

Real time: the ge follows everything from 19:30.

Athletico – Coach: Felipão

The red-black commander cannot count on the side Orejuela and the striker Vitor Roque, who have already played in the competition. Khellven naturally resumes the position, while the attack has the return of Pablo, who is still not 100% recovered from thigh pain. The question is between Cuello and Pedro Rocha.

Probable starting lineup: Bento; Khellven, Pedro Henrique, Nico Hernández and Abner; Hugo Moura, Erick and David Terans; Pedro Rocha (Cuello), Canobbio and Pablo.

who is out: Orejuela and Vitor Roque (already played in the competition); Pablo (transition); Thiago Heleno, Christian, Julimar, Reinaldo and Vitinho (medical department).

Bahia – Coach: Enderson Moreira

Enderson Moreira has at least six absences for the game, some of them important, such as midfielder Rezende (injured) and striker Rildo (already played for Grêmio in the competition). With this, the coach must maintain the base of the team that drew with Vila Nova in the last match and promote the entry of Raí in the team’s attack.

Likely lineup: Danilo Fernandes; André, Ignacio, Luiz Otávio and Matheus Bahia; Patrick de Lucca, Micah, Mugni and Daniel; Rai and Rodallega.

Who is out: Rezende, Luiz Henrique and Marco Antônio (injury); Rildo, Didi and Emerson Santos (played for other teams).

