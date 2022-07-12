Audio shows doctor away arguing with wife of cancer patient: ‘This is SUS. I come when I can’ | Sao Jose do Rio Preto and Araçatuba

An audio that circulates on a messaging app reveals the doctor who attended at Santa Casa de Santa Fé do Sul (SP) arguing and talking loudly with the wife of a cancer patient (listen below) . In one of the moments, he says “I’m not obliged to come here whenever you want. This is SUS. I come whenever I can, whenever I can.”

Rafael Assis Queiroz was removed from the hospital on July 8. Both the professional and the woman registered police reports claiming that one assaulted the other. The Civil Police investigate the case, which took place last Thursday night (7).

Audio shows away doctor arguing with cancer patient’s wife

The patient’s wife said her husband had to be hospitalized after undergoing tests and finding out he had broken ribs.

“My husband had been in pain for days. He even lost the movement of his arms. We were admitted to the Santa Casa. We were very well cared for, especially by the nurses and nurses. My husband was taken to his room and we waited for the doctor to pass,” she said. Cassia Regina Clemente.

After hours of waiting, and worried about her husband’s health, the woman decided to talk to a hospital employee to ask if the doctor would come by the room.

“The nurse said she was going to call the doctor and see what could be done. She called, came back and said the doctor couldn’t come. I replied that it was fine, but a short time later, I heard the doctor talking loudly and asking who it was the woman who was asking. The phone the nurse called is about 20 meters from the room”, he said.

Cássia says she had her cell phone in her hand, talking to a friend about her husband’s situation, when she heard what the doctor was saying and decided to record the audio.

Both the doctor Rafael Assis Queiroz and the patient’s wife confirmed the veracity of the recording. Check out the transcript of the discussion below:

Doctor: what is your problem? What’s happening? The doctor did not come to give you any satisfaction. That’s it?

Women: no, I said I haven’t seen his doctor until now.

Doctor: but, well, the lady’s doctor is the following, he is an oncologist. I’m not an oncologist. Did you understand? I’m a surgeon. Your husband has cancer. I’m not going to deal with his problem. Did you understand? Here we treat what we can treat. So, what’s your problem? What’s going on, that you’ve been mistreated?

Women: I didn’t say I was mistreated at any time.

Doctor: no, but what they said is that you were mistreated, that the doctor, until now, has not come to see you.

Doctor: what’s up? I want to know about you, because I’m a surgeon, a surgeon takes care of the problem. Now, if you think she’s in trouble, you complain to the management and see what can happen. You will be transferred to another place. Not here.

Women: I did not speak. I said that I’m even treated very well by all the girls, and that the doctor hadn’t come, and that you didn’t come by today, did you?

Doctor: and then what happens? But what will change if the doctor passes or does not pass? Your husband’s problem is cancer. What am I going to do? I will not treat. I speak reality. I don’t deny it to anyone, no, ma’am. I don’t deny it to anyone, my lady.

Women: do not do that. He’s bleeding internally.

Doctor: internal bleeding? I can’t do anything. Here we don’t do anything with internal bleeding. That goes for clinical and conservative treatment. You have to have a little more respect to say that the doctor did not pass, ok?

Women: I came with respect. I didn’t come with respect, [nome de uma funcionária]?

Doctor: The [nome da mesma funcionária] said you were questioning and complaining. You have every right to complain. I’m not your husband’s doctor. I still accepted because [nome de outro médico do hospital] came down and put it on my name. I still accepted your husband very well. The lady is out. I’m not obligated to accept your husband. Because of the hemorrhage and the cancer, I’m forced to accept it. I accepted. Now you come to say that I didn’t pass? Stop small talk.

Women: but you did not pass. You have not consulted.

Doctor: Ma’am, I’m not obliged to come here whenever you want. This here is SUS. I come when I can, when I can.

Doctor: so you understand what you’re talking about. I come whenever I can. If you want, pay privately, and I’ll answer privately, it’s different. I’ll come whenever you want. Otherwise, no. Don’t come with this conversation.

Women: ah, so if i pay, will you come? “I’ll come whenever you want.”

Doctor: In private, I come whenever you want. Now in the SUS, no, it’s time for me to come. Here it works like this.

Doctor: and I’ll release him too.

Employees held doctor

Cássia also stated that the doctor returned to the room, said that the hospital discharge was prescribed and began to beat a paper on the patient’s belly.

Soon after, there was a ruckus, and staff had to hold the doctor and close the bedroom door.

“The feeling is one of humiliation. My husband was sick and had to go through all this. I want to make it clear that I was treated very well by all the hospital staff. The only problem was the doctor”, says the patient’s wife.

What do doctor and Santa Casa say

The doctor temporarily removed by the Santa Casa de Santa Fé do Sul denied that he had assaulted the patient’s wife. He said that he was assaulted and stated that everything will be cleared up.

In a note, Santa Casa de Santa Fé do Sul said that it is taking all appropriate measures to investigate the facts, and that it has established an internal procedure to better understand what happened.

“Care for patients, family members and hospital users will always be our main guideline, and our mission is to care for people, in a professional and humane way, promoting the health and well-being of our population”, said the hospital in an excerpt. of the sent note.