Banco do Brasil guarantees BRL 200 billion for rural producers

The president of Banco do Brasil, Fausto de Andrade Ribeiro, said yesterday that the institution will have R$ 200 billion allocated to the 2022/23 Crop Plan. When applying this amount, priority will be given to the final producer. The increase for agribusiness credit lines was 44% this year. But the distribution of the total volume will be from 80% to 85% for the rural producer and from 20% to 25% for the agroindustry. “The business related to rural production has aroused interest in many people. There are new farmers looking for resources and I hope that the amount that is being allocated will satisfy everyone,” said Ribeiro, in an interview with the CB.Agro program, held in partnership by Brazilian Mail and TV Brasilia.

According to the president of BB, the distribution of rural credit lines may begin in the coming weeks, as it is only awaiting the approval of a bill (PLN 14), pending in the National Congress. After the presidential sanction of the project, the Ministry of Economy will prepare a decree to authorize the Federal Budget and National Treasury secretariats to carry out transfers to banks and equalize the cost of credit lines. Therefore, according to Ribeiro, it is important that, as soon as the funds are released, the producers start to seek credits and start planting the crop at the right time.

The information meets the concern of financial institutions that were insecure about the lack of news from the government. “It really is a significant number, which aims to support and support the rural man, especially the one who is already our client. So, the message is for them to be calm, look for a Banco do Brasil branch that will be very well attended. enough resources to contribute to the 2022/23 crop that has just started”, he said. Check out the main excerpts from the interview given to the local Politics editor of the newspaper, Ana Maria Campos:





Will Banco do Brasil release R$ 200 billion in credit to rural producers? Can you tell us more about the expectations for the 2022/2023 Crop Plan?

Supporting agriculture and livestock is Banco do Brasil’s vocation. The institution has 213 years of history, and during a good part of that time, it financed the country man. Our history is linked to agribusiness, especially when Brazil lived through the coffee or sugar cane cycle. In 1936, we had our first agribusiness loan portfolio. In 1964, the Rural Credit Manual, which today sets out all the guidelines for rural businesses, with the current regulations, was born within the bank. Last year, the initial forecast was R$ 135 billion in Brazilian agribusiness. The demand was so great that we ended the 2021 and 2022 harvests with R$ 153 billion. The business related to rural production aroused interest in many people. There are new farmers looking for resources, and I hope that the resource being allocated will be able to meet everyone’s needs.

How will the budget distributed to Banco do Brasil be subsidized? Will it have appeal for everyone?

Of the BRL 241 billion in credit announced by the federal government, Banco do Brasil is able to allocate at least BRL 200 billion to rural workers. Of these, 30% are with features that we call equalizable. This means that there is an interest rate differential between the market rate — the Selic rate is around 13% — and the lowest rates practiced in rural businesses. The compensation of this differential is made by the National Treasury. When the government allocates resources for the entire Safra Plan, it is talking about equalizable resources. Of our R$200 billion allocated to the field, only 30% depend on it. We will seek funds from other sources and serve our producer with a mix of funding solutions, in order to allocate credit lines to rural producers as cheaply as possible.

Along with the Safra Plan, the bank launched Carreta Agro, which is a kind of itinerant rural advisory service. What can you expect from this instrument for rural producers?

It is an additional product to improve the quality of the crop. Often the large farmer has a resident agronomist on the property. With the small, the difficulty is greater. The small producer has crops that have been passed from father to son. What we want in this cart is to bring knowledge to these people. Knowledge of Banco do Brasil itself, as we have more than 600 agronomists on our staff. The objective is to provide information for the producer to know when to plant, when to harvest, in short, what is the best method to use in the crop, so that he can have a maximized, optimized production during this period. The motorcades will bring knowledge about crops, vegetable production, coffee production, pest and disease control and, finally, the best practices will emerge in line with the rural man.

How are you managing rural credit to comply with environmental protection and global goals?

We know that this is an intense agenda, a deep debate. We are being demanded by society so that there is no deforestation, and we want to do it in the best way. This demand is international, but it also comes from our children, it comes from society in general, from Brazil and abroad. The best way to increase production without deforestation is to apply technology. The technology is precisely to allow the producer to have leverage in the field, preserving the environment. It is known that Brazil has 66% of preserved areas. Which country in the world has large preserved areas, and generates so much employment and income in society? We are an example, and this is the result of an extremely strict Forest Code, which obliges farmers to have, in addition to the planting area, an area of ​​preservation of native forest. And this percentage varies from north to south of Brazil.

Is there any incentive or plan, any line of credit that benefits the producers who preserve the most?

How can we encourage good practices? We not only offer training, but also financial solutions. It is true that of these 66% of our territory that are preserved, 33%, half of these areas are of permanent protection and legal reserves. The other 33% are indigenous reserves and national parks. But, focusing on this half of 33%, we see the following: there are costs for Brazilian agriculture, to preserve exactly this 33%. To make it easier for there to be no illegal logging, no risk of fire, and animals not to invade, there is a cost of preserving these areas, estimated by Embrapa at around R$ 15 billion. How does the farmer seek compensation for this? Today, it is only through the price of the products that he sells in the rest of the area where he produces. And the bank created a solution called CPR Preservation, which is, in fact, a financial line that seeks to offset the value it could generate in terms of profitability in that area. We make a loan that is different from a normal line of credit, in which the standing forest is the backing. In other words, the bank offers a solution, which is to help rural producers to preserve their property.

And are there prohibitions on releasing resources for those who do not obey environmental rules?

There is a mechanism, a rigid policy of internal control of the company, which seeks with the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock, and other ministries responsible for the matter, the registration of areas that are in compliance with current legislation. We automatically avoid giving credit to farmers who are doing things outside the current regulations. It’s a work with the environment leaving the Ministry of Agriculture, operationalizing, putting into practice this plan that, really, is a plan that the government says will go down in history.

Why will it go down in history?

It is in the history of Banco do Brasil already. We are improving financial conditions. The cake that will be shared with all our customers. In the 2021 harvest, we contributed around R$100 billion, and we had already done something daring for R$135 billion. Now, it’s R$ 200 billion, it’s really a significant number, which really aims to support and support the rural man, especially the one who is already our client. So, the message is for you to stay calm, look for a Banco do Brasil branch that will be very well attended, and we will have enough resources for the 2022/23 harvest that has just started. I believe it was a learning experience for the current government. The important thing is to say the following: for us to repeat at least what was produced in the past harvest, there will be resources for everyone. Our expectation, through the mix that I mentioned earlier, is to be able to work at Banco do Brasil with lower rates than the market rates, to serve everyone, including increasing the number of farmers in this country.

You said before that, in the last harvest, it went from R$ 135 billion and ended up at R$ 153 billion, a significant increase. Will it be possible, in addition to R$ 200 billion, to have even more resources? Being optimistic?

I hope we have this pleasant surprise, because, in fact, the bank’s purpose is to serve its clientele. If we have a demand that exceeds that, we will have to seek resources in different ways, and the bank has the capacity and instruments to seek more resources and lend.