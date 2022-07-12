Bárbara Evans faces sadness after the birth of her daughter, Ayla: “Very difficult”

Despite living one of the best phases of her life, Bárbara Evans says that she faces sadness after the birth of her daughter, Ayla; check out

This Monday (11), the actress Barbara Evans vented in about the sadness he has been facing after the birth of his daughter, ayla.

In her social networks, the model vented that, even living one of the best phases of her life, she has been feeling sad.

“When Ayla was born, I didn’t have anything, I was very well! But now that Ayla is three months old, I confess that I’m having some sadness”, she said.

Married to Gustavo Theodoro, the artist explains that these moments are very difficult: “Not every day, but there are days that are very difficult. But it’s lifting your head, looking at the wonderful daughter I have and moving on. One day at a time”he wrote.

Recently, Evans revealed to have been a victim of embezzlement after having his credit card cloned by criminals. The daughter of the former model Monique Evans said that the thieves still had the nerve to make purchases in a retail chain with the limit of their credit – totaling a loss of R$ 7 thousand

Barbara Evans appeared in the stories of his Instagram to sting the haters who accompany him on the social network. In short, the famous returned to her pre-pregnancy weight and took the opportunity to counter criticisms she heard during and after her pregnancy.

“I wanted to send a message to the people who detonated me when I was pregnant, that I ‘was too fat’, ‘that I didn’t take care of myself’, ‘that I would never get back to my weight’. I wanted to send this message to you, that today they’re looking at my photos and their jaws dropped, because I’m back to my body”, started the model.