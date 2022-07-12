Baths and restrictions: André Gonçalves uses an electronic anklet! – Prism

Actor André Gonçalves will have to live the next 60 days with an electronic anklet monitored by the police 24 hours a day. He can’t take off his equipment for anything, not for sleeping or showering.

André Gonçalves had to put on an electronic anklet after being arrested last week for not paying alimony to Valentina Benini, the actor’s daughter with journalist Cynthia Benini.

The debt would have exceeded the value of R$ 350 thousand. After spending the night in jail, the actor received an electronic anklet, an uncomfortable accessory that brings a series of restrictions for those who are forced to wear it.

The electronic anklet is a piece of equipment created by the Justice to monitor a person who is being criminally prosecuted or serving time under house arrest.



24 hours

Monitoring of those who wear electronic anklets is 24 hours a day.

The system locates the person through a GPS signal received by the equipment. It works like a cell phone signal. The device calculates the person’s geographic location in real time and sends it to the monitoring center.

The anklet weighs between 128 grams and 200 grams (the weight of a cell phone) and, attached to the ankle with a rubber strap, follows the person’s every movement.



Bath

The equipment is waterproof; therefore, André Gonçalves should not take it off even to shower or swim.



restrictions

In addition to using the equipment 24 hours a day, the actor will not be able to leave the vicinity of the house where he lives with his wife, actress Danielle Winits.

The electronic anklet is used to find out if the person is really under house arrest; therefore, the actor cannot exceed a certain distance from the residence informed to the Justice.

Each ankle bracelet has an “inclusion area” predefined by the Court, that is, places where its holders can go. This is programmed according to the type of penalty they received. Some cannot leave the house.



Drums

The equipment cannot be removed in any way. André Gonçalves also cannot forget to charge the anklet battery, which lasts between 18 and 24 hours on average.

To charge it, the person must sit next to an outlet and remain there for about 90 minutes.

If the electronic anklet is without signal for any reason (battery, breakage, removal), the actor can be immediately punished by the Justice.







Freezer

Removing the electronic anklet is not simple because it is made of a very rigid material.

But there’s always someone trying to fix it, isn’t there? A video circulating on social media shows a boy who puts his ankle, wearing an electronic anklet, inside a freezer. After about 2 hours the device is removed with absolute ease. Some manufacturers say that it is indeed possible to break the equipment this way, but not without the monitoring center noticing.

When violated, the anklet emits a sound on a central police system, which sends a police car to the scene.

In 2011, after being arrested for stealing a necklace, actress Lindsay Lohan (Mean Girls) had to wear an electronic ankle bracelet for 35 days.



Listening

Despite some “legends” on social networks about wiretaps and cameras hidden in electronic anklets, this does not exist. The anklets are not wired.

Electronic anklets emit sounds and vibrations on occasions such as entering an exclusion area and battery discharge, only to warn the user of any possible irregularity with the equipment.

André Gonçalves has been married to Danielle Winits since 2016. He has had several famous wives and girlfriends, including Myrian Rios and Tereza Seiblitz.

The actor has three children: Valentina Gonçalves, Pedro Arthur Gonçalves and Manuela Gonçalves.