Battlefield 3: Reality Mod will bring a new experience to the game from July 17th

Developers promise a lot of news for the classic

After seven years in development, the Reality Mod for Battlefield 3 will be released this week. From day July 17th, players will be able to have a “more realistic experience” in the game developed by DICE. The mod focuses on “team play, communication and combo weapons”, creating “immersive gameplay” in the EA game.

The modification is inspired by the mod of the same name, but the version for Battlefield 2. The official website says that BF3: RM “takes place in the real world starting with the end of the cold war until the conflicts of the modern day”.

“We want to create an environment where, to be successful, a person must depend on other team members and not just on personal skills. We want players to feel that by doing small tasks of a big plan, they are contributing to the victory of your team. And each kit is a useful tool to achieve the objective.

In our opinion, immersion is a state of mind, when you are absolutely absorbed in the game and think about nothing else. Thanks to the graphics engine and players with a unique planning style, each combat situation is unique, intense and immersive” – ​​Official page

The biggest modifications of the mod are: UI and gameplay reworked, graphical improvements, servers with more than 100 players, VOIP, new textures, models, maps and modes, in addition to dynamic weather with day and night clicks. To create all this, it took seven years of development by more than 30 people in 14 countries.

Mod requires base game and DLCs

It is not possible to modify Battlefield and the Reality Mod will work through the use of Venice Unleashed, a modification tool for Frostbite, DICE’s graphics engine used in the game (and several other EA games).

Thus, Battlefield 3: Reality Mod will not use the game’s official servers, but its own servers with support for more than 100 players. To play the mod, it is necessary to own the base game and all DLCs. The Venice Unleashed tool, which needs to be downloaded in order to play BF3:RM, checks Origin to see if the player owns the game.

