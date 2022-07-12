“beginning of the rest of my story”

After 26 years of Rede Globo, presenter Ana Furtado announced this Monday (11) through its social networks, the decision to leave the broadcaster. According to the journalist in the post made in your Instagram personal, the decision was made by mutual agreement, and classified the farewell as a “moment of fresh start”.

“May life continue to surprise me always. And may the rest of my story begin.’began Ana Furtado in a publication in the feed of your profile. And he completed saying that he was already thinking about following new paths and this year would be the ideal time to do so.

“After 26 years of a very happy partnership, full of learning, respect and success, I say goodbye to Globo. with this company that gave me so much, that listened to me, respected my wishes and, with great affection, asked me to pass the baton to the new team of ‘É de Casa’, a project that I helped to build and that now won new air. What I did with a lot of love”said the presenter.

the husband of Ana Furtado, cutethe known boss of reality show from the broadcaster, Big Brother Brazilleft a comment on the beloved’s post, in which he showed support for the decision: “I support your decision! We are always together. You will continue your path with lightness and happiness. Fly free”.

Ana Furtado started its trajectory in Rede Globo in 1995, participating in the opening of “Blows the Heart”. After that she acted in productions such as “Headhunter”, “Life pages” and “Way to the Indies”. As a presenter, she had experience in charge of “Video show”, “Stars” during maternity leave Angelica, “Date” during absences from Fátima Bernardes and “It’s Home”a program that ran until the end of June this year.