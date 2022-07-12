Behind the scenes of Corinthians victory has Cssio emotional and beautiful gesture by the goalkeeper

Last Sunday, Corinthians beat Flamengo 1-0 for the Brazilian Championship. After the triumph, as is customary in the club’s communication, Timão took to social media to disclose the traditional behind-the-scenes video, which reports everything that happened while the ball was not rolling at Neo Química Arena.

The material also displays tributes to two Corinthians players, in addition to a beautiful gesture by goalkeeper Cássio on the delegation’s arrival at the stadium. The video was not made available by the club, but can be watched on the SCCP Universe app – click here to download.

Before the ball rolls!

The first scene of the video, when the chronological language was adopted, reported a beautiful gesture by the goalkeeper Cássio. In his first steps in the stadium, shirt 12 individually assisted a visually impaired fan, who still had the opportunity to interview the idol.

In the changing rooms, the initial moments are quite relaxed for Corinthians players. Before the ball rolls, in physical therapy activities, athletes appear listening to music and playing games with each other.

Soon, the fun gave way to two tributes. President Duilio Monteiro Alves and football director Roberto de Andrade took the floor to initially honor left-back Fábio Santos for his 300 appearances at the club.

“Today, Fábio completes 300 games, and for me it’s a pleasure. He arrived with us at the beginning of 2011 and (is) playing 300 games, he left a little, but he came back, and as it is, a few hundred more are coming” , said Duilio, briefly interrupted by the left-back, who joked with the board about the possibility of renewing the contract.

Then the tributes turned to goalkeeper Cássio. It is worth remembering that the archer from Timão completed 600 games for the club precisely in the triumph against Flamengo.

“Giant, once again. 600 games, great pleasure to be with you, for your history, for the titles you won and will win. Let it start with a victory today, for you it’s just gratitude”, said the president, who soon in then presented Cássio with a commemorative shirt.

Before the players took the field, it was the number 12 who called the word to motivate his teammates. Still in the tunnel, the archer asked Corinthians for imposition as the home team.

“Imposition. What we did on Wednesday, we have to bring, the conquest, everything we did on the field, we competed and fought. Don’t confuse humility. We have to run from the first minute”, said Cássio to the group.

To get excited!

After the victory, goalkeeper Cássio was approached a lot on the way from the lawn to the locker room. Initially, the archer was received with warm hugs from the technical commission and followed his path to the inside of the stadium accompanied by coach Vítor Pereira.

The Portuguese even had a very brief part of his post-game speech published by Corinthians. In a low tone, the captain praised the team for the delivery in the 90 minutes.

The big moment of the video, however, comes in the final minutes. In a voice that mixed with a little crying, Cássio spoke about the 600-game mark reached and about his 11-year trajectory at Corinthians.

“Glory to God for everything that has happened in my life. For all the blessings, for moments of struggle, when we have God, we have faith, and work, things happen. I am very grateful to my family. years with the club, 600 games, there are so many that I need to thank you for the praise, for the demands, for trying to show me the way. fans, my managers”, he said, about his career at the club.

“It’s good that we’re happy, things are happening, thank God for a great victory today, important to show the maturity of the team. We come from a memorable classification and we managed to turn the key to this important game, to enter the first, and to return to be in the teams that lead the competition. Happy for the team, but tomorrow is a new day, to work, to think about the next competition. We have a young team, but that has shown maturity, we are gaining strength, all dedicating themselves to the maximum “, he added.

“I can’t help but remember that Fábio is completing 300 games. One of the best friends I’ve made in football, one of the people who holds out his hand when we put our heads down, happy that he beats 300 games today, a very special guy for us and for whom I have a lot of respect. One of my best friends”, concluded the goalkeeper.

