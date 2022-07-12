Bella Falconi on retiring from the label of “fitness muse”: “I resorted to diets that were bad for my body” – Vogue

+



Bella Falconi (Photo: Publicity/ Carlos Sales)

I always rejected titles. Who labels himself, limits himself. But the media has always affectionately called me the “fitness muse” and the “cracked abs muse”. I usually say that I weeded the bush on Instagram. I started posting in 2011 in the US, where I lived, when none of this existed in Brazil. It was all very organic and I didn’t choose Instagram, but the platform, in a way, chose me. That’s because, at that time, the only way to be discovered and gain followers was when the platform itself promoted your posts on the explore page. Instagram itself chose who would appear on that page. And as there were few users, until then, I always showed up there.

I gained thousands of followers daily and had no idea that Instagram would change my life. I joined the platform out of sheer curiosity. I never wanted to be famous. I was accommodated in an office job I had at the time and all I wanted was to be healthy. But being healthy and monetizing on top of that, on top of my life, would be even better! In 2013 I broke out in Brazil. He spent long periods here and gave numerous interviews to major TV vehicles, magazines, websites and newspapers.

I lived my peak of “fitness muse” until the end of 2014 when I announced that I was pregnant and that I would no longer post content dedicated to the bodybuilding universe. I was retiring from the title that I never really fit. I never felt like a muse. I believe this is extremely unfair to other women—it would be like imposing a standard that I don’t believe in myself. I lost a few thousand followers and that was a turning point for my career. The male audience dropped to less than 10%.

I started to communicate with mothers and women who were interested in acquiring a healthy body without radicalism. She was no longer the Bella Falconi muse of 2013, but the Bella who was pregnant with her first child, who was already tired of demanding the stage of competitions and who could no longer bear chicken with sweet potatoes, unreal restrictions, not having any free meals, not traveling to places that didn’t have a gym, eating eggs and sardines on the plane, drying restaurant chicken on a napkin… things that didn’t make sense then and even less now.

My transition was genuine. I never hid my choices from anyone, even the most radical ones when I counted calories or resorted to diets that were bad for my body. Even if it cost me followers and contracts. In fact, I lost some contracts. There was no longer a muse, so some of them no longer made sense. The audience evolved with me. Some of those who left came back years later and others may never come back. And that’s the beauty of life. You make people loyal based on who you really are. And it’s beautiful to change. It is very genuine to allow new discoveries and risks.

Today, more than 10 years later, I am clear about the path I have taken, where I have already arrived and where I still want to go. Today I can speak authoritatively of someone who has lived and gained experience in various areas, such as motherhood and entrepreneurship. There’s nothing more satisfying than going overboard and helping other women build their own stories in a legitimate way and being who they truly are! If I hadn’t been honest about my transition in 2014 I would have had to support a character all these years. And the question that remains is: will this have a future? I imagine not. Eventually, the lights go out, the masks fall, and not only does the audience lose interest, but you lose interest in fiction yourself.

Today I own my own business, I have dozens of contracts on the social network, I undertake outside it, I help millions of people through my posts and my heart is completely filled. A precious tip: the why will always be more important than the “how”. If I hadn’t stayed true to my purpose, I certainly wouldn’t have “survived” all these years on the social network and been able to expand my business outside of it.