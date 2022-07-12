Bento interrupts Letícia and Lorenzo’s wedding in Beyond the Illusion

It looks like a soap opera scene, and it is! In the next chapters of Beyond the Illusion, bento (Matheus Dias) finally returns to the village in Campos, and an important coincidence will hit him brutally, after all. Lorenzo (Guilherme Prates) and leticia (Larissa Nunes) will be getting married. Perplexed, the writer interrupts the ceremony with his frightening presence and causes chaos among the guests, especially since most believed he was dead.

Walking with difficulty, Bento walks towards a difficult return, knowing exactly the possibilities of being reprimanded for the gigantic lie he invented. To make matters worse, the soldier’s return to Brazil also leaves Lorenzo in a delicate position with Leticia, running the risk of losing the chance to marry his beloved after all the investment in the relationship.

Lorenzo and Bento will need to resolve their differences, and the weather will heat up. Photo: Reproduction / Globo

Lorenzo and Bento will need to resolve their differences, and the weather will heat up. Photo: Reproduction / Globo

Loneliness knocks on Leticia’s door again when the girl realizes the size of the problem she has created for herself, falling in love with her two best friends and becoming the target of mean comments in the village.

Parallel to all this, Silvana (Thayla Luz) tries to reverse Bento’s plans and conquer him definitively, putting it in his partner’s head that he doesn’t need to fight for Letícia, but bet on a new love, just like his daughter. de Onofre (Guilherme Silva) and Felicidade (Carla Cristina Cardoso) did when she believed her fiancé was dead.