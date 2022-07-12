‘Beyond Illusion’: David reveals his identity to Leonidas, who is willing to help him | come around

12 Jul Tuesday

Davi despairs with the disappearance of the documents, and Heloísa believes they are not with Joaquim. David reveals his true identity to Leonidas. Matias gives Olivia a book. Santa says that Inácio will be in charge of the casino audit. Giovanna supports Cipriano. Santa allows Emília to participate in the final of the radio contest. Joaquim and Isadora’s wedding day arrives. David begs Isadora to give up getting married. Isadora has a bad feeling. Davi believes that Yolanda has the documents. Isadora marries Joaquim.

Check out the full summary of the day and week!