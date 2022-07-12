‘Beyond Illusion’: David reveals his identity to Leonidas, who is willing to help him | come around

It all starts when Leonidas catches David in Heloísa’s room. With no way out, the two will reveal to him the whole truth about the magician’s identity. After hearing the story, he will connect the dots that Matias (Antonio Calloni) is responsible for his daughter’s death.
“The trauma that triggered the doctor’s illness is explained. That’s why he sees his dead daughter around the corners. It carries a lot of guilt”, concludes Leonidas.
Leonidas, then, will be touched by the story of David who took the blame for the tragedy that took the life of his love.
“How can I help you?”
Leonidas will try to help David in ‘Beyond Illusion’ – Photo: Globo
David will ask Leonidas to try to get Matthias to confess the crime.
“If I could get the doctor to confess to the crime, it would save my life!”
“I’ll try, I promise”, will reply the doctor of Isadora’s father.
Will Leonidas be able to extract the truth from Matias? Don’t miss the next chapters of your 6 o’clock soap opera!
12 Jul
Tuesday
Davi despairs with the disappearance of the documents, and Heloísa believes they are not with Joaquim. David reveals his true identity to Leonidas. Matias gives Olivia a book. Santa says that Inácio will be in charge of the casino audit. Giovanna supports Cipriano. Santa allows Emília to participate in the final of the radio contest. Joaquim and Isadora’s wedding day arrives. David begs Isadora to give up getting married. Isadora has a bad feeling. Davi believes that Yolanda has the documents. Isadora marries Joaquim.
