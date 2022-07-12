Bianca Andrade shows off her body with a leopard print and steals the show

Bianca Andrade, Boca Rosa, raised the temperature of the web by updating its social networks with a new click. On her Instagram, the blogger shared a sequence of photos from her trip to Fernando de Noronha and received several compliments.

In the records, the ex-BBB drew attention by choosing a leopard-print piece, where she left the sculptural curves of her body in evidence. “Everything I needed ♥️”, said the famous in the caption of the post, which received more than 370 thousand likes.

“You were never kidding,” said one netizen. “What a hate for this beautiful woman,” wrote one follower. “Of all nature’s masterpieces, you are the greatest,” said one fan.

Check out Bianca Andrade’s post on social media:

Not long ago, Bianca Andrade opened the game and revealed that she used to take the initiative during her flirtations. On her Twitter account, the digital influencer said that she ended up being embarrassed when the tables were turned.

“I think I’ve come to a conclusion in my life. I’m so used to taking the attitude of reaching out to people that I get that when someone comes to me I don’t even know how to react properly. I get embarrassed and nervously laughing at the same time.”she said.

A netizen, in turn, said that she began to take courage soon after seeing the famous tweet: “Can you believe that I learned to have the courage to reach out to others after you commented on this? before I was scared to death, today I pass everything but the will lol. It’s Aunt Bia’s love school,” she said.

Recently, former BBB Flayslane used her social networks to deny some rumors involving Bianca Andrade. At the time, the singer asked for empathy after rumors of a possible fight between the two.

“Guys, I’m going to take my precious time to deny a fake news that the haters on duty (incubated fans) are making up: I’m not fighting with Bianca, the woman is professionally busy and facing a delicate moment in her personal life”, she began. “I didn’t tweet Bianca, have some fucking empathy. Respect people’s moment, she obviously invited me to Arpoador and everyone saw why I posted it, you guys spend too much trying to create bullshit, I closed with our cabin every day I was in Rio de Janeiro, and F*** you , that I am in Dubai. Kisses,” she asked.

