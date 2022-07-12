Biden to release first image from James Webb telescope on Monday

posted on 07/11/2022 15:46



The first image captured by the James Webb telescope, the most powerful one launched into space, will be released by US President Joe Biden. The representative will reveal the fundraising alongside the NASA administrator, Bill Nelson, at an event at the White House, at 6 pm this Monday (7/11), Brasília time. The revelation can be followed live on the NASA website.

According to the space studies institution, the revealed image will be the “James Webb deep field”, a capture of the greatest distance ever traveled by the observer of the early Universe, dated at 13.8 billion years.

Webb, launched into space on December 25, 2021, is expected to reach the distance of 13.6 billion years from the beginning of the Universe, after being subjected to an observation of the Constellation of Fornax for 125 hours.

Until then, the distance record for a telescope is held by Hubble, which observed the galaxy GN-z11, located about 13.4 billion light-years from Earth — an average of 400 million years from the beginning of the Universe.

The closer the distance to the creation of the Universe, the greater the chances that telescopes will record new stellar locations and traces that will help to understand how galaxies were created, how they grew and developed, as well as the emergence of black holes in space. In general, the Webb telescope will observe the oldest and most distant galaxies in space and bring a new look at the Universe and what happened at the beginning of it, through the use of infrared light.

Revelation of Great Expectation

The event is a kind of introduction to the official disclosure announced by NASA, scheduled for this Tuesday (12/7) at 11 am. Astronomers reveal the high-resolution color images, one of which is the “deepest image of our universe that has ever been captured,” according to Bill Nelson. Before the disclosure, NASA prepared a series of debates, conversation circles and expert comments throughout the day.

“The release of these first images marks the official start of James Webb’s science operations, which will continue to explore the mission’s essential science themes. several teams [de astrônomos] already registered [para usar o telescópio] through a competitive process, in what experts refer to as its ‘first cycle’, or first year of observations.

Webb captured images of five space focuses. Look:

The photographs that will be known this Tuesday (12/7) were not taken at random. NASA scientists have chosen five space targets that have indicators to provide new insights into the Universe.

The first location is the Eta Carinae Nebula, one of the largest and brightest in the sky. This nebula is a stellar nursery, among its tufts and clouds new stars are born. It is located 7,500 light-years from Earth.

Another nebula that will also be revealed is NGC 3132: Southern Ring Nebula, about 2,000 light-years away. It is an expanding shell of gas from a binary stellar system where a star has lost its gaseous envelope and turned into a white dwarf.

The third focus is the exoplanet WASP-96b. JWST will only take a spectrum of it, to understand in detail the composition of its atmosphere. This distant world is located 1,150 light-years from Earth. It has half the mass of Jupiter, but orbits its star in just 3.4 days. In 2018, it was determined that this was the first cloudless exoplanet.

A little further away, Stephen’s Quintet, one of the oldest known compact groups of galaxies, will also be revealed. They have been interacting with each other for eons creating structures filled with cosmic activity. Galaxies are located 290 million light-years away.

Lastly, SMACS 0723, a galaxy cluster known for its mass, with its central galaxy weighing 358 billion times the mass of our Sun. It is located 4.2 billion light-years away and its enormous mass distorts space-time, acting as a gravitational lens that magnifies background galaxies that are much fainter and much further away.