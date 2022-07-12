Biggest Moon of the Year Occurs This Wednesday

posted on 07/12/2022 11:24



(credit: Clovelino Maia/EM/DA Press)

The night of this Wednesday (13/7) promises a show in the sky with the biggest supermoon of the year. The so-called Supermoon of the Deer can be seen from 17:30 (Brasilia time). To observe it, you don’t need to use any professional equipment, just look at the sky.

The supermoon occurs when the natural satellite reaches the closest point to Earth, a distance of 357,263 kilometers. This phase coincides with its perigee (the time when our satellite is closest that month, in its elliptical orbit). Although it is still very far away, in the phenomenon the moon gets to be 15% bigger than an average moon.

This will be the second time this phenomenon has occurred this year. The first was the Strawberry Supermoon, which took place last month.

The name Deer Supermoon comes from the native peoples of the United States due to the time when deer antlers regenerate.