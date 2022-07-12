Bolsonaro on anesthesiologist arrested for rape: ‘Vagabundo who explodes’

President Jair Bolsonaro says that human rights are only for the victim (photo: Clauber Cleber Caetano/PR)

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) used his social media to comment on the case of the anesthesiologist who raped a pregnant patient in a hospital in São João de Meriti in Rio de Janeiro, this Monday (11/7).

– It is extremely regrettable that our Constitution does not even allow the damned rapist who abused an anesthetized pregnant patient in RJ to rot forever in jail, without any kind of privilege. Human rights for the victim, let that bum blow himself up! %u2014 Jair M. Bolsonaro (@jairbolsonaro) July 11, 2022

Bolsonaro said he expects the anesthesiologist to rot in jail and reiterated that “human rights for the victim, this bum who explodes.” Anesthesiologist Giovanni Quintella Bezerra was arrested in the act after nurses filmed sexual abuse committed by him on sedated women. In the images that last 10 minutes, Giovanni takes his penis out of his pants and puts it in the mouth of the patient who was undergoing a cesarean section. When he’s done, he wipes the woman’s mouth.

obstetric violence

Rape committed by the anesthesiologist is classified as obstetric violence, which is when the woman is disrespected, without control of her autonomy, body or the reproductive process, unable to express herself verbally, physically, or in this case, sexual, with unnecessary procedures or even even banned.