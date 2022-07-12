Bolsonaro says he will call the president of Ukraine on the 18th









President Jair Bolsonaro reported this Monday (11) that he has a phone call scheduled for the 18th of this month with the president of Ukraine, Volodmyr Zelensky. If the call does take place, it will be the first time the leaders have spoken to each other since Russia’s invasion of the country.

The statement was given to the press by Bolsonaro after the reception by the President of Hungary, Katalin Novák. “We exchanged some observations about the conflict that is taking place nearby, the issue of Russia and Ukraine. I said that on the 18th I have an agreed phone call with Zelensky”, Bolsonaro said about the conversation with the President of Hungary.

“Just like after my visit to Russia, before the conflict, I had another conversation with President [Vladimir] Putin and we want to do more and more for peace. We know that the truth often hurts, but there is no other way than through it to seek peaceful coexistence between peoples”, he continued.











Bolsonaro traveled to Russia in February this year. He met with Vladimir Putin on the 16th of that month and defended the countries’ sovereignty. Russia would eventually invade Ukraine on February 24.

Then, on June 27, Bolsonaro spoke to Putin again, this time by phone. Fertilizers and agricultural products were discussed. During a conversation with the press this Monday (11), the Brazilian leader reported that an agreement with Russia for the purchase of diesel is “almost certain”.

“On my trip to Russia, I agreed on fertilizers for agribusiness. And now an agreement is almost certain to buy much cheaper diesel from Russia,” he said, without giving more details or product values.





