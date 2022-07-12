Bolsonaro talks about politicization of the Foz de Iguaçu case: ‘Nobody says Adélio is from Psol’

President lamented the death of PT member Marcelo Arruda, but repudiated the political use of crime and recalled the stab he took in the abdomen during the 2018 election campaign

Jim Watson / AFP

Bolsonaro took longer with supporters this morning, Monday, 11



As usual, the president Jair Bolsonaro manifested itself quickly on social networks, on Sunday, 10, about the murder of PT municipal treasurer Marcelo Aloizio Arruda, in Foz do Iguaçu, Paraná, shot dead during his own birthday party, on Saturday night, 9th. In his official Twitter account, Bolsonaro repudiated any type of violence. “We dispense with any kind of support from those who practice violence against opponents. To this type of people, I ask that, for consistency, change sides and support the left, which has an undeniable history of violent episodes,” wrote Bolsonaro, who replicated a post from October 2018, still during the presidential campaign, when the master of capoeira Romualdo Rosário da Costa, known as Katendê Moastabbed to death in Salvador.

This Monday, 11, he returned to the subject in an informal conversation with supporters. “Did you see what happened yesterday, a fight between two people, there in Foz do Iguaçu?”, he said. And then he compared the murder with the stab he took during the campaign in Juiz de Fora, in 2018. Adelio Bispo de Oliveira was the perpetrator of the attack. “Now, nobody says that Adélio is affiliated with Psol, right?”. He also charged investigations. This Monday, the playpen where he usually receives supporters was full. The president stayed about 40 minutes. He took pictures and then gave a speech of approximately half an hour. He didn’t talk about the murder. He said that he understands that “a weapon is freedom, it is security and it is a guarantee for a nation as well”. And he reassured supporters that there is no possibility of a coup in his government. “I give power to anyone.”