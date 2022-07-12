“Bolsonaro wants social upheaval to force rupture” – DW – 07/11/2022

The murder of PT treasurer and municipal guard Marcelo Aloizio de Arruda, in Foz do Iguaçu (PR), this Sunday (07/10) by a Bolsonarist prison guard was faced with shock by the political class not aligned with the president and raised fears of more episodes of violence in a pre-election campaign that has already registered several incidents and moments of tension.

In recent weeks, events of former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva had already been targets of attacks. In one of them, a drone launched a fetid liquid against PT supporters in Uberlândia (MG). In another, a homemade bomb was detonated in an act by Lula in Rio de Janeiro. Abreu’s signature, criminal police officer Jorge José da Rocha Guaranho, faithfully replicated the Bolsonarist primer on the networks,

Last week, the Observatory for Monitoring Electoral Risks in Brazil (Demos), an entity that brings together more than 30 experts from different areas, denounced to the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights the attacks made by Jair Bolsonaro on institutions, including the judiciary, the press and political movements. social.

In an interview with DW Brasil, lawyer Emilio Peluso Meyer, a member of the Executive Committee of Demos and professor of Constitutional Law at UFMG, states that there is a link between Bolsonaro’s speech that inflames supporters to commit acts of violence against opponents and plans to an institutional break.

In addition, Meyer says that the current president can be held responsible for the escalation of political violence and that a risk of a terrorist attack on former president Lula must be taken seriously.

DW Brasil: The escalation of political violence in Brazil had another chapter this Sunday, with the murder of Marcelo Arruda, PT municipal treasurer, by a Bolsonarista. How is political violence intertwined with the Bolsonaro government’s own modus operandi?

Emilio Peluso Meyer: We see a pattern in the Bolsonaro government, in the president’s rhetoric, a lot of understanding the political process as if it were a process in which the political dissident or the one who is politically opposed has to be eliminated from the political process.

This type of discourse is not only focused on the sense of taking the opposition, the left, or whoever the enemy of the moment out of the political process, but also acting in a way that eventually the suppression goes through a physical suppression in fact. .

Just remember a speech by the president, in October 2018, in which he said he had to take the members of the Workers’ Party “to the edge of the beach”, in an allusion to a term from the dictatorship that referred to the place for the which bodies of political dissidents were taken and eliminated by the repressive system.

When this rhetoric becomes recurrent, it will have a political effect that we will see in the growth of political violence.

When this is transmitted by a public figure who occupies the Presidency of the Republic, the ability of an individual to receive that information and to think that he needs to put that information into practice is much greater. It takes on the contours of seriousness, of something that may or must necessarily end up happening, as was the case this Sunday.

Can President Jair Bolsonaro be held directly responsible for these cases of violence?

If we talk in the broadest terms, of moral accountability, the president actually ignites his supporters to put into practice the elimination of the political opponent.

He is a president who has worked all the time to create, through decrees, the possibility of broad access to weapons in Brazil.

And this access makes it very possible for the individual who is always being pressured to think that politics has to be worked out in a violent way, that he must take action when he feels attacked or offended because, for example, someone decided to celebrate his birthday with a photo of former president Lula.

This kind of attitude on the part of Bolsonaro yields at least moral accountability. But we should be in a position to think about political accountability, but, in a Chamber of Deputies dominated by Centrão and the logic of the secret budget, this is impossible until the end of this year.

Last week, an attack killed Japanese candidate and former prime minister Shinzo Abe. What are the risks of something of this magnitude happening in the Brazilian elections? Lula, who is usually the biggest target of Bolsonaristas, is there any risk?

Run for sure. If President Bolsonaro himself, candidate in 2018, became someone vulnerable in terms of a political attack, much more becomes a target for a person like Lula.

Just think that the former president had an immense impact on Brazilian political history for at least 40 years, reaching the end of the dictatorship, with the union movement, which was fundamental to the end of that regime. It is essential that the former president and the Workers’ Party take all precautions and seek to ensure or maintain his integrity, as well as security, at least until the end of this electoral process.

You mentioned the stab suffered by Bolsonaro in 2018. Is there a difference between this attack and the attacks against the PT in recent weeks? Or is it all part of a political war?

The Brazilian case has always been one of widespread public and political insecurity, which had and was producing effects on several popular strata, but which today reaches a higher level. It already existed in the course of the 20th century, but perhaps the transition from 1987 to 1988, which generated the Federal Constitution, tried to bring water to the boil with conciliations, some of them even with bad courses for the political process as a whole.

But this has caused this political violence at the federal level to cool down for a period. We didn’t have that concern in the 1990s and 2000s.

Perhaps from 2014 onwards, with Operation Car Wash, with the idea that political corruption needed an immediate and definitive solution, created the conditions for this more violent discourse in the political arena to have more space. So, this discourse comes to occupy a central role in the course of Brazilian politics and you have something like the attack on Bolsonaro in 2018. The stabbing has to be taken seriously because it is a situation of political violence.

The consequence of this is that you will have a serious increase in how you react to it. In other words, in Bolsonarista reasoning, if the president has already been stabbed, is it not left to his supporters to resort to violence? Sounds plausible in his speech.

Bolsonaro again cited the stab wound this Sunday. He said he dispenses with the support of people who commit acts of violence against opponents, but then went on to attack the left himself, claiming that it is responsible for violent episodes. How do you view this position?

Bolsonarismo, as a political movement, usually accuses opponents of practices that it usually undertakes. This is a fundamental point.

I am not saying that PT militants or members have not, in the past, presented themselves as the only possible political option. This may have happened, but it is not a determining factor in creating this polarization that leads to the practice of acts of violence.

You didn’t see this kind of rhetoric being amplified by former president Lula or former president Dilma Rousseff. I think it’s a kind of fragile accusation, but it’s part of the construction of certain ghosts, justifications for what has happened recently.

In fact, what we noticed is that this polarization has been established at an intolerable level and I don’t know if it makes sense, for the current process, to try to find the seed of it all. What makes sense today is to understand who are the people who think it is important for violence to take shape in Brazilian politics. That’s what the issue is.

And I do not see, in the broad Brazilian political spectrum, of more than 30 parties, that this does not come from the president himself and those in his closest surroundings. And then, with a certain tolerance from institutions such as the Armed Forces themselves, which also do not seek to dissociate themselves from this type of discourse.

Would this physical violence be a first step towards an institutional coup by Bolsonaro? Is it a direct connection?

Connection is key. It is straightforward in the following sense: what is needed for the President of the Republic to take a more drastic decision or to feel justified in taking a decision such as a state of defense decree or a state of siege?

What the president wants is social upheaval, that he be justified in taking a drastic decision because he has no control over what has been happening in the country. It is not possible to say that the president wants or desired what happened this Sunday. I don’t think this is something you can see in his direct action.

But the consequence of facts like this is that you have a much more inflamed political scenario, which can put pressure on or create the conditions for the president to take a decision that will lead to an institutional breakdown.

A political discourse is ignited, access to weapons in the country is promised and expanded, political action on the part of the Armed and Security Forces (military, civil, highway, federal police) is ignited. This whole context is then created of a recurrent amplification of what would be political chaos. For what?

It has only one purpose: the constitutional rupture. And we’re not imagining too much. The president wants this, he wants this. He doesn’t want another alternative.

And what would be the way out to escape an institutional rupture?

I hope that the sad event of this Sunday will bring political damage to the President of the Republic and to those who support this type of violence in physical terms. The fundamental thing is that authorities, in the most diverse powers, stop that attempt to seek conciliation solutions for attitudes of widespread violence, which have to be effectively rejected.

I think it has a fundamental role to be played by the presidents of the Chamber and the Senate, who unfortunately are omitted on several of these occasions, I think that the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) and the Federal Supreme Court (STF) have taken a more forceful stance in this aspect.

And then it is essential for the population to realize that criticism of the Supreme Court and the TSE is just what the president wants – these institutions all have restrictions, they have problems, but they are essential for the functioning of democracy in Brazil.