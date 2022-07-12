Borja is finally announced as a reinforcement for River Plate; see how much Palmeiras will receive

Forward Miguel Borja left Junior Barranquilla and was announced by River Plate this Tuesday (12); Palmeiras had 50% of the rights

O River Plate announced this Tuesday (12) the signing of the striker Miguel Borja, who arrives to reinforce the attack of Marcelo Gallardo’s team. The contract runs until December 2025.

Borja was acting for Junior Barranquilla, from Colombia, which owned 50% of its rights. The other 50% were from palm treeswhich he also received for the transfer.

To have the killer, the millionaires paid US$ 6.5 million (R$ 35.16 million). Verdão and Junior, in turn, have an agreement for the equal division of money.

With this, Alviverde should receive US$ 3.25 million (R$ 17.47 million).

The payment, by the way, was very complicated, since the Central Bank of Argentina imposed a rule to prevent the outflow of dollars from the country, which almost made the negotiation “slushy”.

Miguel Borja during his announcement as a River Plate player reproduction

Nonetheless, as showed the ESPN.com.br last Monday (11)River managed to move behind the scenes and executed the purchase, with Junior receiving the money and finally giving the “OK” to the move to the Buenos Aires team.

Borja arrives at a time of renewal for River Plate.

With the end of the dream by Luis Suarezthe Argentine club focused its attention on the Colombian.

The striker arrives for the vacancy to leave for Julian Alvareznegotiated with the Manchester City.

In the position, coach Marcelo Gallardo has Matías Suarezinjured, Brian Romerodown, and Lucas Beltranwho recently returned from loan from Colón.