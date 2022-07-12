Botafogo reinforcement for 2023 declares itself to the current club: ‘Thank you forever’

the steering wheel Marlon Freitasone of the highlights of the Atlético-GO In recent years, he has left the club. O, who was free to sign pre-contract with any other team, agreed to go to the Botafogo.

Marlon Freitas is the first reinforcement of Glorious for the 2023 season. Despite this, in a press conference, the athlete revealed that he prefers to leave this part to his manager and is focused on helping his current club to fulfill its goals.

“My manager is solving all the situations, even for me to be focused on my games, body and soul, as I have always been in Atlético-GO. They’re taking care of everything. There will be a moment when the player will have to make a decision, enter, but my managers are deciding now”, said the new reinforcement of the Botafogo.

“I told them that I want to be focused on Atlético-GO, to be able to continue delivering and helping the club that has done so much for me. A club that I will forever be grateful for, this is my home, I was very well received. My mission here is not over yet, I want to make that very clear, and I will fulfill it, as in the last two years”, he added.

The 27-year-old is a spawn from the base of Fluminense and gained notoriety for Dragon. In the current season, according to the statistics website “SofaScore“, Marlon Freitas is the midfielder who has the most participations in goals, with five, gave more passes to goal, with three, and the one who hit the most passes, with 780 right.