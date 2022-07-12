Bradesco’s new campaign offers an indefinitely exempt card annual fee with no minimum monthly expense

New in the promotion of Bradesco which offers an indefinite annuity exemption when hiring new credit cards! The bank extended the campaign and now it no longer requires a minimum monthly expense for you to be ‘annuity-free’ – until then, it was necessary to maintain a minimum monthly expense of R$1,000.

Bradesco, however, eliminated Elo cards from the promotion and cut some Visa cards. The new promotion is valid until the 31st of August.

Eligible Cards

The following Bradesco cards are eligible for the lifetime annuity exemption promotion:

Bradesco American Express® Gold Card (new in promotion)

Points accrual: 1.5 points per dollar spent on domestic purchases and 1.8 points per dollar spent on international purchases

Annuity outside the promotion: 12x of R$ 48.00 (R$ 576.00)

Annuity in the promotion: free indefinitely*

* it is necessary to spend BRL 1,000.00 within 60 days after issuing the card

Bradesco American Express® The Platinum Card

Points accrual: 2.2 points per dollar spent on domestic purchases and 3.0 points per dollar spent on international purchases

Annuity outside the promotion: 12x R$ 116.66 (R$ 1,400.00)

Annuity in the promotion: free indefinitely*

* it is necessary to spend BRL 1,000.00 within 60 days after issuing the card

Bradesco Prime Visa Signature

Accumulation of points: 1.5 points per dollar spent on domestic and international purchases

Annuity outside the promotion: 12x R$ 47.50 (R$ 570.00)

Annuity in the promotion: free indefinitely*

* it is necessary to spend BRL 1,000.00 within 60 days after issuing the card

Bradesco Prime Visa Infinite

Points accumulation: 2.2 points per dollar spent on domestic and international purchases

Annuity outside the promotion: 12x R$ 83.00 (R$ 996.00)

Annuity in the promotion: free indefinitely*

* it is necessary to spend BRL 1,000.00 within 60 days after issuing the card

who can participate

According to the regulation, you can participate in this offer:

People who have never taken out a Bradesco credit card;

People who canceled a Bradesco credit card more than 6 (six) months ago.

The offer is limited to 1 (one) card per CPF of the holder and the additional.

How to participate

See below how to participate in the Bradesco campaign:

To participate, request one of the cards eligible for the offer through the Bradesco branch network*; Accumulate R$ 1,000.00 in expenses within 60 days after issuing the card; Ready! You will have an indefinitely free bank credit card.

*According to the campaign regulations, the offer is valid only for subscriptions made at bank branches.

Comment

This is probably Bradesco’s most successful campaign in recent times (and proof of this is the amount of comments and engagement we’ve noticed here on PP whenever we talk about it). It doesn’t seem like it, but this month marks 1 year since the bank started offering indefinitely-free annuity-free credit cards.

The good news of the time (in relation to the last extension of the campaign) is that Bradesco has withdrawn the mandatory minimum monthly spend of R$ 1,000.00 – it is necessary for you to spend this amount only in the first 60 days after the issuance of the plastic and then you’ll be free of the annual fee (and with an excellent card in your pocket, by the way).

The not so positive side is that we said goodbye to Elo cards (Elo Grafite, Prime Elo Grafite, Elo Nanquim, Prime Elo Nanquim) and Visa cards from the Classic segment (Visa Infinite and Visa Signature). None of the cards mentioned here are part of the offer anymore.

In addition, the campaign continues in full force. We hope that the bank can include customers who currently hold the cards in possible future extensions.

To request your card, look for a Bradesco branch. And for more information, access the campaign regulations.