Brazil records 155 deaths and more than 46 thousand cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours

Brazil registered 46,564 new cases gives Covid-19 this Monday, 11th. The moving average of positive tests, which eliminates distortions between working days and weekends, was at 57,647, representing a 5% increase from two weeks ago. Since the last day 24, the index remains above 50 thousand.

The country also recorded 155 new deaths by the coronavirus in the last 24 hours. The daily average of deaths in the last week is 245, the highest since March 25 this year. This Monday, the index completes two weeks with stability above 200.

In total, the Brazil has 673,814 victims and 32,939,828 cases of the disease.

São Paulo recorded just two deaths and 1,075 new cases in the last 24 hours. The state with the highest number of notifications was Minas Gerais, which reported 33 deaths and 16,700 positive tests this Monday. Only Tocantins did not disclose the updated balance of the pandemic in the period.

The daily data from Brazil are from the consortium of press vehicles formed by Estadão, G1, The globe, Extra, Sheet and UOL in partnership with 27 state health departments, in a balance sheet released at 8 pm. According to government figures, more than 31.2 million people have recovered from the disease since the start of the pandemic.

The balance of deaths and cases is the result of the partnership between the six media that started to work, since June 8, 2020, in a collaborative way to gather the necessary information in the 26 states and the Federal District. The unprecedented initiative is a response to the Bolsonaro government’s decision to restrict access to data on the pandemic, but was maintained after government records continued to be released.

The Ministry of Health reported that just over 40,000 new cases and 148 more deaths from covid-19 were recorded in the last 24 hours. In total, according to the folder, there are 32,940,507 positive tests for the disease and 673,758 deaths. The numbers are different from those compiled by the consortium of press vehicles mainly because of the time of data collection.