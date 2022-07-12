Brazil will open men’s VNL quarterfinals – Web Vôlei

As in the women’s League of Nations, the final phase of the men’s version in 2022 will open with Brazil on the court. This Monday (11/7), the International Volleyball Federation (FIVB) released the table of the quarterfinals of the VNL, in the Italian city of Bologna.

The knockout stage will open with Brazil vs. the United States, on Wednesday, July 20, at 1:00 pm (Brasilia time. On the same day, Italy vs Holland, at 4:00 pm).

On the 21st, the other two quarter-final matches will take place:

1pm – France vs Japan

4pm – Poland v Iran

The semifinals are scheduled for the 23rd. The times will be the same: 1 pm and 4 pm. The definition of the podium will follow the previous times. The games are scheduled for Sunday, the 24th. The day will open with the dispute for third place, at 1 pm. Then there will be the grand finale at 4pm.

Volleyball World, through subscription streaming, will broadcast all games. Sportv 2 will also show all duels from the decisive stages of the VNL. And you will once again have the opportunity to follow along on the web volleyballon YouTube and Twitch, the broadcasts without images of the matches in Brazil, with narration by Bruno Souza, comments by Gurja and Daniel Bortoletto.