Brazilian giant advances to remove De La Cruz from River Plate

Player is highly valued in the market

River Plate v Godoy Cruz - Professional League 2022
© 2022 Getty Images, Getty Images South AmericaRiver Plate v Godoy Cruz – Professional League 2022
After losing Gustavo Scarpa, who will play in the Premier League from December, Palmeiras was quick in the market and defined Uruguayan football. De La Cruz as the possible replacement for the newest player in the traditional Nottingham Forest.

At the end of his contract, Gustavo Scarpa decided to leave Brazilian football to live a new challenge in European football. The player will sign a three-and-a-half-year contract and will join the club in January 2023. On the Palmeiras side, there were talks for a renewal, but to no avail.

Not to waste time, Palmeiras advanced to hire the football of the talented Nicolas De La Cruz. Journalist ‘Ekrem Konur’ reports that both parties are willing to open talks for an agreement to be sealed as soon as possible. For this to happen, River Plate asks for something above 12 million euros (R$ 64 million).

Palmeiras look at La Cruz football even before losing Scarpa. However, interest increased even more with the need to reinforce Abel Ferreira’s squad amid the player’s departure to England.

Eye clubs in De La Cruz

In addition to Palmeiras, Botafogo is interested in the player. John Textor likes the athlete and can at least try to disrupt the life of the São Paulo club. Flamengo, with an eye, runs outside.

