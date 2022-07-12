Brenda and Matheus, Karol and Mussunzinho and Luana and Hadad are in the last DR of Power Couple Brasil 6 – Power Couple Brasil 6

The tenth DR of the Power Couple Brasil 6! This time, three couples compete to see who gets to the grand final of the reality show.

Unlike the other DRs, this time there was no open vote. That’s because, only four couples are still in the Power Mansion, and the dynamic of the hot seat was different.

The Power Week began with the last race of the season, which guaranteed a spot in the final of the program. The couples faced the Final Test, which was divided into four challenges involving the elements of air, fire, water and earth. At each circuit, only two pairs completed and scored points.

The score was defined in a special draw held live on Monday night (11), and the result of the race was announced by Adriane Galisteu. Adriana and Albert are the winners, and the first finalists of the Power Couple Brazil 6. The duo now awaits the other two couples who will join them in the grand finale.

To define who will be the other two finalists, Brenda and Matheus, Karol and Mussunzinho and Luana and Hadad are now vying for the public’s preference. The least voted couple in the tenth DR of the season will be eliminated tomorrow (12), live.

Under the command of Adriane Galisteu, the grand final of Power Couple Brazil 6 takes place this Thursday (14), at 10:45 pm, in the Record TV. Access the PlayPlus and stay on top of everything that goes on in reality for couples.