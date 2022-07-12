British star Mo Farah reveals he was trafficked and enslaved – 07/11/2022

British star Mo Farah, two-time Olympic champion in the 5,000m and 10,000m, revealed on Monday (11) that he was trafficked to Great Britain as a child and that he was enslaved there during his childhood. Born in Somalia, he said he did not move to England as a refugee, as he claimed. And his real name is Hussein Abdi Kahin. In honor of his roots, his son is now called Hussein.

In a British BBC documentary that will be shown next Wednesday, but which had advance information today, Mo Farah revealed that he was a victim, in England, of what is now known as modern slavery, prevented from exercising his identity and from attending the school, needing to work to have the right to food.

She had to do housework and take care of children, even though she was only nine years old. According to him, he had to fulfill those obligations if he “wanted food in his mouth.” “I would often lock myself in the bathroom and cry,” said the runner, who admitted that he takes great risk in telling his story — technically, his British nationality was falsified. To the BBC, however, the responsible body in the British government said that no action will be taken, as a child is not complicit in obtaining citizenship by mistake.

Mo Farah was born in a region known as Somaliland, in the Horn of Africa, which declares itself independent from Somalia but does not have its autonomy recognized internationally. His father was shot dead when he was four years old in 1987. He and his twin brother, Hassan, were sent by their mother, for their safety, to live in neighboring Djibouti with an uncle.

In Djibouti, a woman said she would take him to Europe to live with relatives. “I had never been on a plane before,” she said in the interview. This woman, however, said that he should assume the name Mohamed, giving him false documents, which are the ones he used throughout his sporting career. Thus, the story he always told is false, that he traveled to London as a child, with his mother and brothers, to find his father.

The truth is that, upon arriving in Hounslow, in west London, according to a BBC report, the woman who took the boy took a piece of paper with the contacts of their relatives, tore them up and threw them in the trash. Forced to work, he was only able to enroll in school at age 12, at Feltham Community College, presented as a refugee.

“If I wanted food in my mouth, my job was to take care of those kids, bathe them, cook for them, clean for them, and she said, ‘If you ever want to see your family again, don’t say anything or they’ll take you away. ‘” Mo Farah told the BBC programme.

At school, he started to train athletics and got close to physical education teacher Alan Watkinson, to whom he revealed his story. It was he who contacted social services and helped Mo Farah to be taken in by another Somali family, a schoolmate. “I still missed my real family, but from that moment on everything got better,” he says.

When he started to have expressive results in athletics and was summoned to compete abroad, still at the age of 14, the teacher helped him to obtain British citizenship, granted in July 2000 to Mohamed Farah.

About to end his career, Mo Farah finally decided to tell his true story. “I had no idea that there were so many people who are going through the exact same thing as me. It just shows how lucky I was,” said he, who has a mother and two brothers living on a farm in Somaliland. The runner and family have been in contact since 2000, when he first met the royal family, had his image shown on TV, and was recognized by members of the Somali community.