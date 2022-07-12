BRL 471.2 million of the PIS/Pasep allowance remains available for withdrawal

Did you work with a formal contract or as a public servant in any month of the year 2020? So know that a good amount of money related to PIS/Pasep salary bonus may be waiting for you.

According to the federal government, more than R$ 471 have not yet been redeemed by their owners. The payment of these funds was made between February 8 and March 31, by Caixa Econômica Federal and Banco do Brasil.

The deadline to withdraw up to one minimum wage (R$ 1,212) runs until December 29 for all workers who are entitled to the allowance. PIS is paid to employees of the private sector, while Pasep benefits public servants from the three spheres.

Remember the rules to receive:

Be enrolled in PIS/Pasep for at least 5 years;

Have worked for at least 30 days, consecutive or not, in the base year;

Have received, on average, up to two minimum wages per month in the base year;

Having the data correctly informed in the Annual Social Information List (Rais)/ eSocial.

2019 retroactive allowance

In 2022, the government also released the PIS/Pasep allowance retroactive to 2019. Those who did not withdraw the benefit at the time of payment have a new chance to withdraw until December 29.

For this, the interested party must request the reissue of the credit in a regional unit of the Superintendence of the Ministry of Labor, or send an email to [email protected] (changing the letters “uf” for the acronym of the state where you live).

The 2019 and 2020 allowance consultation is available through the Digital Work Card app, and also by calling the Alô Trabalho Central telephone number, at number 158. Through the app, which has versions for Android and iOS, it is necessary to have a gov.br account to login.