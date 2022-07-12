BTG resumes coverage with ‘buy’; stock is one of the cheapest – Money Times

O BTG Pactual (BPAC11) resumed coverage of the shares of electrobras (ELET3) with a buy recommendation and a target price of BRL 62, which implies an upside potential of 41% compared to the last close.

O rating reflects the company’s latest developments, which enters a new phase after being privatized through a stock offering which moved approximately R$ 33.7 billion (considering supplementary lot).

Eletrobras can finally get rid of the inefficiencies of when it operated as a state-owned company and start its activities as a company closer to its private peers in the transmission and power generation segments, says BTG.

“Now that Eletrobras has become a private company, we believe it has all the necessary tools to finally start operating as one”, comment João Pimentel and Gisele Gushiken, analysts who signed the report released by the bank this Sunday (10).

In BTG’s assessment, the former state-owned company’s cash flow generation will increase substantially after the repricing of its portfolio of energy. In addition, the bank sees room for significant cost-cutting initiatives, upside coming from management and tax credits and growth in general.

Eletrobras’ expenses are one of the main topics of attention involving the company. BTG highlights that the company’s costs remain well above the levels presented by the private sector. However, with the scale gains and synergies that the company has yet to unlock, the bank believes that the efficiency of operations will improve.

“It might even outperform private peers after the turnaround“, say Pimentel and Gushiken, citing the size of Eletrobras’ business (the company has 25% of the power generation capacity installed in Brazil, along with 45% of the country’s transmission lines).

Bargain

Eletrobras is one of the actions top picks of BTG in the energy sector. According to the bank, the company is one of the cheapest names under its coverage.

For Pimentel and Gushiken, at current prices, the stock still prices a well-managed government-controlled company scenario, but considers very little of its potential as a privatized company.

“The combination of a very good (and active) shareholder base and a first-rate management team will pave the way for a history of turnaround of success, significantly increasing cash flow generation and allowing the company to pay good dividends and/or increase its firepower for new investments”, the analysts add.

With the success of turnaround and the end of the quota regime, BTG estimates a great improvement in the Ebitda margin over the next few years, with the indicator gradually increasing from 40% in 2021 to 69% in 2025.

BTG projects a rapid deleveraging for Eletrobras, from 2.6 times in 2022 to 0.8 times in 2025, which opens up space for growth or payment of dividends to shareholders in the coming years.

Next steps

Eletrobras priced the offer for privatization at R$42 per share, moving R$29.29 billion.

The transaction involved the primary offering of 627,675,340 new common shares issued by the company, through which the Brazilian government diluted its stake, and a secondary offering of 69,801,516 shares already held by the National Bank for Economic and Social Development (BNDES).

Considering the supplementary lot of shares destined for price stabilization, which increases the offer by 15%, the total value rises to R$ 33.68 billion.

To facilitate the change after privatization, the members of the board of directors of Eletrobras, with the exception of one, resigned from their positions.

The president of Eletrobras, Rodrigo Limp, presented his resignation from the board, but remains in the position of CEO.

Eletrobras received from shareholders last month the names of candidates to be elected to the new board. The company convened an extraordinary general meeting, to be held on August 5, to elect the new members.

Follow Money Times on Linkedin!

Stay well informed, post and interact with Money times on Linkedin. In addition to staying on top of the main news, you have exclusive content about careers, participate in polls, understand the market and how to be ahead in your work. But that’s not all: you open new connections and find people who are a good addition to your network. No matter your profession, follow Money Times on Linkedin!