Burial of PT treasurer shot dead by Bolsonaro supporter is held in Foz do Iguaçu | West and Southwest

The procession passed in front of the Municipal Guard, where he worked for 28 years. Marcelo is from the institution’s first class in Foz do Iguaçu.
Guards who entered the corporation at the same time as Marcelo participated in the tributes, as well as family members and friends. See the video at the beginning of this report.
The crime happened on Sunday (10). Marcelo Aloizio de Arruda, 50, was shot dead at his own birthday party by federal criminal police officer Jorge Guaranho, who was shot by Arruda and remains hospitalized. See video below.
Marcelo’s wife, civil police officer Pâmela, accompanied the procession with her youngest daughter, a 40-day-old baby, on her lap.
The funeral attended by hundreds of people was at 3:30 pm this Monday (11) at Jardim São Paulo cemetery, in Foz do Iguaçu.
The crime took place in the early hours of Sunday (10). Marcelo Arruda, 50, was shot dead at his own birthday party – themed by the Workers’ Party and former President Lula – by federal criminal police officer Jorge Guaranho.
Guaranho was wounded by the municipal guard, who was also armed, and is hospitalized in the city. According to the Paraná Public Security Department, the criminal police officer is in a serious but stable condition.
He had preventive detention decreed by the Justice on Monday (11).
“Although he is hospitalized, from what we got up yesterday, […] his health condition is serious, but I don’t know today. […] even in his current condition, he had his arrest decreed, and he is under escort by the military police and as soon as he is re-established, he will be heard. A custody hearing will be held as soon as he is ready and he will be heard in the criminal process itself,” said prosecutor Tiago Lisboa Mendonça.