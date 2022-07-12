Can companies dismiss the employee via WhatsApp?

Driven by the pandemic, the work underwent changes and communication via WhatsApp intensified. From this phenomenon came the resignation by WhatsApp, an event that has already reached thousands of workers. While not illegal, the employer must follow rules to minimize impacts.

Application waiver

There is no specific provision in the CLT that speaks clearly about dismissal by messaging apps. In this way, the Labor Court has interpreted the law in the sense that this is a possible practice, due to the popularization of applications and because it is yet another communication tool.

Thus, the dismissal made by WhatsApp, video call, phone call or text messages is considered valid. However, experts say that it is necessary to be attentive to the way in which the dismissal is made, since the content used must be cordial and respectful so as not to harm the employee’s honor.

see rules

As it is a delicate moment, usually of emotional fragility for the employee, more important than the means used is the way in which the dismissal is communicated. Therefore, experts first recommend that extremely cordial and friendly language be used, with respect for the worker.

Next, the employer must make sure that the employee has received the message about the layoff. If this is not possible, it is recommended that the worker be called at the company for his resignation to be communicated in person.

As long as there is no disrespectful conduct in the act of dismissal, such as cursing or humiliation, if you follow these rules, there will be no possibility of generating actions in the Labor Court alleging moral damages against the employer.

For the payment of severance pay, such as the fine of 40% of the FGTS, the employer must follow the provisions of the CLT and make the bank transfer within 10 days, as well as deliver the documents proving the termination of the employment contract. .