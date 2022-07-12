Casagrande is the new reinforcement of UOL – 07/12/2022

The team of columnists UOL gained a boost of respect: Walter Casagrande Jr., who joins other talents such as Juca Kfouri, Mauro Cezar Pereira, José Trajano and Milly Lacombe. From July 18th, the former Corinthian Democracy striker will debut his column on UOL Esportecommenting on the sport and the world.

Casão will also participate in the Red cardprogram of UOL channel with Juca Kfouri and José Trajano, and will be a member of the UOL going to the 2022 World Cup in November in Qatar.

“Casagrande understands a lot about football, on and off the field. He still carries a personal baggage and a unique sensitivity, enriching discussions beyond sport”, says Vinícius Mesquita, general manager of UOL Esporte.

Now 59 years old, Casagrande was revealed by Corinthians in the early 1980s, participated in the Corinthian Democracy movement, alongside Sócrates and Wladimir, and played in the 1986 World Cup in Mexico. He won the 1986 Champions League for Porto and became an idol for Ascoli, in Italy.

After leaving football in 1996, he became a football commentator. In his new career for 26 years, he worked for ESPN and covered six World Cups and three Olympics for Globo. On the radio, he is one of the presenters of the program Rock Bola 89, on 89 FM in São Paulo.

He is also a speaker, telling his life experience, addressing the awareness of drug use and overcoming, author of the books “Casagrande and his demons”; “Sócrates e Casagrande – a love story” and “Travessia”, together with journalist Gilvan Ribeiro, and cultural agitator – was the creator and producer of some shows by Raul Seixas in the 80’s and, recently, of the show “Adonirando”.

“UOL’s audience values ​​quality information and good debates. Hiring Casagrande allows us to have an even more plural approach to football, highlighting the importance of this sport in the imagination and daily life of our audience”, says Murilo Garavello, content director of UOL.