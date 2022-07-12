Catarina has a surreal desire for food during pregnancy and shocks Petruchio by revealing what it is: “It felt like it”

In The Carnation and the Roseaired by Globo shortly after Jornal Hoje, Catarina (Adriana Esteves) will end up getting pregnant from Petruchio (Eduardo Moscovis). During pregnancy, however, the protagonist will have some unusual desires. The scenes will air in the final stretch of the serial.

At first, Petruchio and Catarina will be fighting. She will say that the child will be very difficult to deal with if he has a farmer-like personality. “If my son is born like you, he will have to wear a halter instead of a bib”, will hit Petruchio.

See also – See what Catarina will do to try to convince Petruchio to believe her in O Cravo e a Rosa

Soon after, Catarina will lie on the bed and let out a moan, leaving the farmer completely worried. “It made me want to drink milk taken from the cow of the moment”, she will say, expressing her desire. Petruchio, for his part, will be in shock.

“That warm milk coming out of the cow’s body”, she will say pleading. “No Catarina, this is not the time for cows to sleep”he will retort. “You who want the child to be born with a cow face?’‘ she will say. The questioning will be enough to convince Petruchio.

Written by Walcyr Carrasco, the novel O Cravo e a Rosa is starring Eduardo Moscovis, Adriana Esteves and antagonized by Drica Moraes. Other actors such as Leandra Leal, Ana Lúcia Torres, Rodrigo Faro, Luís Melo and Ney Latorraca were part of the main cast.