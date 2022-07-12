Catarinenses win prizes at Mega-Sena; see where the lucky ones are from

Luck really walks in Santa Catarina and even more in the city of Blumenau. Another lucky person in the city secured a prize in this Saturday’s Mega-Sena draw (9). The 2,499 contest drew BRL 4 million and no one guaranteed the main prize. However, even so, there were people from Santa Catarina fattening their bank account.

In addition to a bet from Blumenau, a lucky one from Criciúma, in the south of the state, won a good amount of money. The two simple bets matched five numbers and won BRL 74,169.24.

In Blumenau, the bet was made at Lotérica Gluck Haus, while in Criciúma it was at Lotérica Santa Luzia. In all, 25 players from several Brazilian states matched five numbers. Another 169 people from Santa Catarina matched four numbers and took R$1,006.54. Check out the full list here.

See the dozens drawn:

11 – 19 – 38 – 47- 56- 59

After accumulating, the expectation is that the next main prize will reach R$ 27 million in the 2,500 contest, which will be held on Wednesday (13).

Games can be played at lottery outlets accredited by Caixa Econômica throughout the country or over the internet. In the latter case, you must register, be over 18 years of age and fill in your credit card number. The single bet, with six tens marked, costs R$ 4.50.

Luck in Blumenau

Last Wednesday (6), a player from Blumenau secured a jackpot of BRL 51,830,706.79 in the 2,498 Mega-Sena contest. The numbers drawn were: 09 – 12 – 26 – 29 – 46 – 47. The single bet was made at Lotérica Salto do Norte, located at Rua Johann Sachse.

The municipality is in luck, by the way, since in the last month another resident of the city made a profit of R$ 8.5 million in Dupla-Sena.