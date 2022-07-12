Celebrity confesses he got HIV at age 16 when he lost his virginity

Anyone who follows the world of celebrities knows that the world of celebrities is filled with quite shocking controversies and secrets. However, it’s clear that things don’t stay hidden for long and everything ends up coming out, as was the case with the TV star and actor, Nathaniel Hall.

For those who don’t know, the famous 34-year-old, who became known for making ‘It’s A Sin’, recently revealed, during an interview on ‘Steph’s Packed Lunch’, that he contracted the HIV virus the first time he had sex, 16 years.

The actor explained the impact keeping his diagnosis a secret had on his mental health, as well as revealing that not telling his family made him suffer from PTSD and anxiety.

“I found out when I was 16, I had just come out as gay, I was head boy at my school, I was an A student. It was an act of rebellion. I met someone, he was older than me and he was like an exotic gay preacher, he was everything I knew I wanted to be, and as a result of that relationship I contracted HIV two weeks before my 17th birthday. And then I lived in silence for about 15 years,” confessed Nathaniel Hall.

In addition, the famous said that his first experience was with a twenty-five-year-old man, in which he also had a somewhat troubled romance. “It was like being hit by a truck. I was told at the time that I had a prognosis of 37 years. It was so hard to hear,” the actor began.’

“I went to appointments, got the medication I needed, got blood tests, told potential partners. But managing all of that was very secretive, and a lot of rejection from people when you told them that, you know a bad reaction and you have to live with that, with the shame,” the TV star explained.

In the year 2017, after spending years struggling with alcohol and drugs, Nathaniel all completely changed his life and started working as an activist to raise awareness and reduce the stigma that is generated around HIV.

During the interview, he said it was completely terrifying to tell his family about the illness. “It was terrifying at first: ‘My mom came in the next day with a houseplant and I said ‘what did you bring this for?’ she said ‘well what do you bring when your son tells you this news? .