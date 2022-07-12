Chapecoense CPI is finalized, but victims’ families will not be compensated with the insurance value | Chapecoense

Chapecoense’s CPI was finalized this Monday afternoon. The main purpose of the commission was to analyze the causes of the air tragedy with the Chapecoense delegation in 2016, and compensate the families of the 71 victims. However, the value offered is 10 times less than the flight insurance . The conclusion of the final report was unanimously accepted by the Federal Senate.

The value offered to families

the reinsurer Tokyo Marine set out to increase the value of the “humanitarian fund” she created in 2017. This came after a meeting last week with the Brazilian Embassy and Senator Jorginho Melo. The fund went from US$ 15 million to US$ 25 million.

The amount can increase to US$ 30 million (total), if all families accept to receive the amount. However, they will have to withdraw from all lawsuits filed in Brazil or abroad against Tokio Marine. And they won’t be able to sue the company in the future.

It is worth remembering that before the opening of the Chapecoense CPI (in 2019), 24 families accepted the terms. They received around US$ 225 thousand (just over R$ 1 million).

The LaMia aircraft, which crashed near Medellín, had an insurance policy in the amount of $25 million. The value was below that used for flights of this type, which initially cost US$ 300 million, in the event of air accidents.

In 2014 and 2015, the amount covered by the policy was US$300 million. In early 2016, after delaying insurance payments, LaMia was banned from flying. When renegotiating with the broker AONthe value of the policy dropped to just US$ 25 million, less than 10% of the previous value, precisely when the company started to transport football delegations across the continent.

Until today, the insurance company refuses to make the payment because it considers that there were problems on the flight. Families, in turn, point out other irregularities in contracting insurance, releasing the flight, and seeking redress in court, but they still have not received it.

Remember the initial report

The preliminary report, released in May, concludes that there are five companies “equally responsible for compensation” to victims and family members. According to the rapporteur, legal entities had direct participation in the issuance of a possibly fraudulent insurance policy. The companies mentioned are the following:

LaMia Corporation, headquartered in Bolivia;

Bisa Seguros, also from Bolivia, with which LaMia has taken out insurance;

Tokio Marine Kiln Limited, based in the United Kingdom, with which Bisa has taken out reinsurance;

Brokers Aon UK and Grupo Estratégica (formerly Aon Bolivia), who acted as representatives of the insurer and reinsurer and advisors for LaMia.

The report’s seven recommendations

To indemnify, “contractually and extra-contractually”, the victims and relatives of the victims of flight CP 2933 of the airline LaMia, and “to achieve any criminal and administrative offenses” committed by those involved in the accident;

“To curb the efforts made by some of the actors involved, in particular the reinsurer Tokio Marine Kiln Limited and the broker AON UK Limited, in order to deny or restrict insurance coverage and, consequently, prevent the fair compensation of victims and their families” ;

Open “procedure to investigate the solvency of affiliates of Tokio Marine Kiln Limited and AON UK Limited in Brazil”, due to the “negative repercussions, including financial ones, that the specific case brings, due to the deterioration of the image” of the companies ;

Improve operational standards and protocols for passenger air transport, given that LaMia operated for about six months, despite safety issues, without any opposition from regulatory bodies;

Improve the rules and operational protocols of sports competitions, given that LaMia, even with financial and security problems, transported several football teams “without any kind of scrutiny from the entities responsible for the championships”;

Initiate an “arbitration process with the actors involved, in particular Tokio Marine Seguradora S/A”, and send the full report to Petrobras and Caixa Econômica Federal, for possible settlement with the company, “under penalty of termination of the contracts of insurance currently in force, given the evident indications of the absence of an unblemished reputation on the part of companies belonging to the economic group Tokio Marine”;

Improve legislation on the topic investigated by the CPI. Four bills are mentioned: one amending private insurance rules in the Civil Code and three amending the Brazilian Aeronautical Code to reinforce the accountability of insurers and carriers.

The Parliamentary Inquiry Commission was opened in 2019 and analyzes the causes of the plane crash that killed 71 people on November 29, 2016. One of the main themes is the delay in paying compensation to the victims’ families. In 2020, the process was interrupted during the Covid-19 pandemic.

In addition to representatives of the victims, Chapecoense, the insurance company, the airline LaMia and the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF), the CPI also heard the finance executive of Petrobras, Ricardo Rodriguez Besada Filho, and officials from Caixa Econômica Federal.

On November 29, 2016, the plane carrying the Chapecoense delegation to the first leg of the Copa Sudamericana final, in Colombia, crashed near Medellín. The aircraft carried players, coaching staff, managers and journalists.