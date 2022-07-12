Character who has died will come back to life; find out who

Levi? Gil? Maria? Who will reappear in the soap opera Pantanal after being killed

The soap opera wetland is on the verge of presenting its 100th chapter. Did it go fast? Since its premiere on March 28, the plot written by Bruno Luperi was divided into two phases. As it is a soap opera that had a lot of dispute and characters that take everything to fire and iron, there were many deaths. But, the news is that a character will return!

Can you guess who it is?

A fact about the novel Pantanal is that the story presents the folklore of the Mato Grosso do Sul region, so we see the man who enchanted oxen, the pawn who has a pact with the Devil and the woman who became a jaguar. Literally! In addition to passing the gift on to her daughter.

And precisely speaking of her, Maria Marruá, Juliana Paes’ role in the first phase of Pantanal, will return to the plot. Ah, but she is already present since she became a jaguar after being murdered at the behest of Muda (Bella Campos). It’s true, except that Maria will appear again in Pantanal in human form.

It turns out that Maria will resurface as the daughter of Juma Marruá and Jove Leôncio, a couple played by Alanis Guillen and Jesuíta Barbosa. Even though the couple is currently in a serious dilemma between staying in the tapera or on the farm, little by little everything is coming together.

Juma has already accepted that Jove leave to work with José Leôncio (Marcos Palmeira) and has already given himself to his beloved after the request of Velho do Rio (Osmar Prado). As the entity wanted to have a great-grandson, Juma finally surrendered to the love and desire she felt for Jove.

Even now the couple does not stop having sex in the plot and soon Juma will get pregnant. But it won’t mean flowers, see! In the future the couple will break up again even after they got married.

It all starts when Jove gets it into his head that he wants to photograph the Velho do Rio to show his father that his grandfather is alive. However, Juma will fight with her husband after finding out that the Old Man forbade his grandson to take his picture. Stubborn, Jove will insist and Juma will then kick him out.

And to make matters worse? The Velho do Rio will do a enchantment and will manage to destroy the photos that Jove manages to take. In other words, all this for nothing. Anyway, after many chapters of Pantanal, I must warn you, Juma will forgive Jove and then find out that she is pregnant.

The jaguar woman will say that it is a girl and will be called Maria Marruá Leôncio.